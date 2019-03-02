Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Battle New Cheating Reports

As if the public chaos involving her longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods, weren’t enough of a headache for Kylie Jenner, reports have surfaced that the 21-year-old television personality, model, entrepreneur, socialite, and social media personality has been entangled with rumors that her beau, Travis Scott, may have brought some cheating drama of his own.

TMZ spread entertainment news reports that Jenner had been out to dinner at a West Hollywood restaurant, Delilah, on Thursday night, and that Jenner had dined without Scott because of “evidence” she had found, which had supposedly proven that the “Sicko Mode” rapper had cheated on her. It’s unclear what exactly TMZ means by “evidence,” as there has been no mention of said evidence in reports.

Adding fuel to TMZ’s brewing reports, Scott, who was meant to be on his Astroworld tour suddenly sent out a tweet saying that he was sorry, but that he had to cancel his Buffalo, New York, show. He announced to his fans that he was “under the weather.”

Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it fucking sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 28, 2019

In expected form, his “sick day” announcement only fueled the so-called rumors even further, and chatter began circulating that the rapper only really cancelled his show because he needed to fly to Los Angeles to straighten out the cheating allegations with Jenner.

According to PEOPLE, a representative for Scott said that he “strongly” denies the accusations. Jenner’s rep has not released a comment.

Jenner and Scott have a relatively low-key history with the media. Jenner was first presumed to be dating Travis Scott in April 2017, after she split from her on-again/off-again, partner, Tyga. Since then, stories of the two have included lavish and sweet gestures, gifts for their daughter, Stormi Webster, and quiet thoughts about how to, maybe, propose. Scott reportedly had already been calling Jenner his “wifey.”

Scott graced the cover of GQ last year along with Jenner, and the couple shared details about how they first met, and how much they adore their daughter.

Speaking about the so-called “Kardashian curse,” the so-named curse that alleges that men who date Kardashian risk unraveling, Scott had offered a pointed response. “I don’t even be looking at motherf—ers,” Scott told GQ. “I don’t be looking at s—. Kylie actually likes me for me. Man, hell nah. Nervous for what? I’m on my own island. So hey, come over there to Astroworld. I’m not into all the other s—. I don’t get involved. I’m over here. Kylie is different.”

In a follow-up to its initial story, TMZ reported that Jenner and Scott would indeed be staying together–according to their sources. Jenner is not looking to make any big moves to break up her family with Scott, TMZ said in a follow-up, as the rumors risked rocking the internet.

As reported through these past weeks, Jenner has had a rocky enough time with the other staple “partner” in her life, Woods. Follow reports on Heavy.com, with Woods having said that she has talked to Kylie about the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that threatens to end their friendship for good.