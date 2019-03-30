Meet Sandra Oh’s Boyfriend, Lev Rukhin

Two-time Golden Globe Award winner Sandra Oh is hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time on March 30, and a week later, Season 2 of her hit BBC series Killing Eve, premieres on April 7, but Oh’s career has always been consistently on fire. The 47-year-old actress from Ottawa, Canada, was a series regular on Arli$$ for six years before starring as Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy from 2005 to 2014, and while she continues to boldly grab on to challenging on-screen roles, she manages to keep her off-screen life incredibly private, especially her relationships.

However, while Oh was in Italy filming the second season of Killing Eve, the Daily Mail snapped photos of the actress with alleged boyfriend, Lev Rukhin. The couple was unafraid of PDA and held hands as they strolled around Rome in December 2018.

While it may seem the couples’ cover was been blown, it appears Rukhin and Oh have been not-so-secretly dating since at least 2016, when they were photographed together arm-in-arm attending the White House State Dinner for Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and First Lady Sophie Gregorie Trudeau in Washington, D.C.

Rukhin is a Russian born artist known for his “drive-by shootings,” in which both his car and motorcycle are set up as a mobile photography studios, and he drives around snapping pictures of eclectic people on the street.

Rukhin is also a proud dad. He currently lives in Los Angeles with his 12-year-old daughter.

While the bulk of what Rukhin posts on Instagram are pictures of his drive-by shoots, or snaps of his 9-year-old child, on March 10, the artist posted a screenshot of the article that announced his girlfriend would be hosting SNL.

Oh has gone to great lengths to separate her being known as an actress instead of being known as a celebrity, which explains why she hesitant to openly disclose details of her personal. While talking to Vulture she said, “If you choose to step into that persona, I think it’s harder to get back to your base level to create from an authentic place. At least, it did for me,” referring to the media circus that surrounded the Grey’s Anatomy cast when series firs premiered, and going through a divorce with a famous filmmaker.

Oh was previously married to American film director and screenwriter, Alexander Payne. The two-time Academy Award winner earned the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar in 2012 for The Descendants, the same award he won in 2005 for the film, Sideways, for which Oh starred in. The two wed in 2003, separated in 2005, and their divorce was finalized in October 2007.

