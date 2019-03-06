Yamile Uribe: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Yamile Uribe is a Texas kindergarten teacher arrested after police say she tried to stab her boyfriend because she was angry he refused to have sex with her, The Austin American-Statesman reports.

Uribe, a 41-year-old teacher at Lagos Elementary School in Manor, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Monday.

Police responded to a call at around 11 pm Sunday where Uribe’s 36-year-old boyfriend told officers that Uribe “lost it” and attacked him with a knife.

Officers found a 12-inch knife next to the stairs and Uribe asleep in her room.

Her boyfriend told police that the alleged attack occurred after she tried to have sex with him but he refused.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Yamile Uribe ‘Lost It’ and Tried to Stab Her Boyfriend, He Says

Police were called to a home in Manor at around 10:48 pm on Sunday.

Uribe’s 36-year-old boyfriend, who has not been identified, told officers that Uribe “lost it” and attacked him with a large knife before locking herself in their bedroom.

Uribe’s boyfriend told officers that the two were intoxicated and got into an argument after he refused to have sex with the teacher.

2. Boyfriend Told Police Uribe Tried to Stab Him After He Refused To Have Sex

Manor kindergarten teacher tried to stab boyfriend after he refused sex, affidavit says https://t.co/UtGPJlcpnf — Roberto Villalpando (@daddyrobot) March 5, 2019

Uribe’s boyfriend told police that the two were drinking and started to argue when Uribe tried to have sex with him and he refused.

According to the police affidavit, Uribe called him names before grabbing a kitchen knife and charging at him with the knife over her head.

The boyfriend told police that he was able to get away and the knife narrowly missed him.

3. Officers Found Uribe Asleep After The Attack

The boyfriend was able to get the knife away and told officers that Uribe went upstairs and locked herself in the room.

Police found Uribe asleep in the bedroom and arrested her.

Uribe admitted to police that she and her boyfriend had been drinking but refused to answer questions about the alleged attempted stabbing.

4. Uribe is a Longtime Pre-K and Kindergarten Teacher

Uribe is a bilingual teacher at Lagos Elementary School in Manor and previously worked for the Austin school district, according to her LinkedIn profile.

In a blog post to new students on the school’s website, Uribe wrote that it was her first year teaching kindergarten after 14 years as a pre-kindergarten teacher.

“We are going to have a great time together. We will sing songs and read stories, make projects and learn so many wonderful new things. Of course, there will be lots of other new friends who will be waiting to play and learn with you, too,” she wrote. “Our classroom is all set up with exciting things to do and see, and I am very ready to get started! I know that the fun will not begin until you are here, so I will be waiting for you to arrive to begin a super Kindergarten year!”

A spokesman for the Manor school district told The Statesman that they are conducting an investigation.

“Ms. Uribe will not be in class until we’ve followed district protocol and have conducted our own individual investigation,” district spokesman Scott Thomas told the outlet.

5. Uribe Was Charged With Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Affidavit: Manor ISD kindergarten teacher tried to stab boyfriend after he rejected sex https://t.co/9AXOGgTK8C pic.twitter.com/CsEv8EJT2q — KABB FOX 29 (@KABBFOX29) March 6, 2019

Uribe was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Monday.

She was booked into Travis County Jail and was released after posting her $15,000 bond.

Travis County records show that Uribe was charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury family violence but the charge was later dropped.

