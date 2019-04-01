Darryl Bynes: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Darryl Bynes is a Georgia man charged with shooting 19-year-old Omarian Banks after the teen accidentally knocked on the door to the wrong apartment, The New York Times reports.

Bynes, 32, was charged with murder in Banks’ death.

Police say Banks’ girlfriend, 23-year-old Zsakeria Mathis, was waiting for the teen when Banks knocked on the wrong door.

After Banks walked away from the door, Bynes appeared on his second-floor balcony to confront the teen and began shooting at him.

Police say Bynes had a “verbal exchange” with Banks before shooting him with a handgun three times, killing him.

Bynes is being held without bail.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Omarian Banks Mistook Darryl Bynes’ Apartment for His Own

Banks’ mother, Lisa Johnson, said that her son had moved in with his girlfriend at the apartment complex eight months earlier. Banks, a crew chief at a McDonald’s, had just left Johnson’s house when he was shot, she said.

“He said he was tired,” Johnson told The Times. “Normally his girlfriend would pick him up, but she sent a Lyft for him and 30 minutes later she was on the phone saying he was dead.”

Johnson said Banks, who turned 19 earlier this month, thought Bynes’ apartment looked identical to his own from the outside.

Mathis told The Times that Banks got out of his Lyft in front of the wrong address. She had been talking to him via FaceTime before he was shot.

“I always open the door,” she said. “Every other time he has always been there but that time he got out in front of the wrong doorway.”

2. Banks’ Girlfriend Says Bynes Called Him a Racial Slur and Began Shooting

Mathis said she could hear her boyfriend’s exchange with Bynes before he was shot.

“I went to open the door and he wasn’t standing right there,” Mathis told The Times.

“The voices were not loud enough to be an argument or an altercation,” she said, adding that then she heard a gunshot.

“It stopped me in my tracks,” she said.

Mathis said she heard Banks apologize to Bynes.

“I’m sorry, I’m at the wrong house,” Banks said, according to Mathis.

Mathis said she then heard Bynes use a racial slur and say “nah, you’re at the right house” before firing two more shots.

Mathis said she ran to Banks as he lay wounded on the grass.

“He had tears in his eyes and I noticed the gunshot to his neck and I screamed, ‘Somebody help me!’” Mathis said.

“I turned him over,” Mathis later told WSB-TV. “He was moaning and groaning and he had tears in his eyes and he was just bleeding.”

3. Police Say Bynes Shot at Banks Three Times

Mother of Omarian Banks, 19, is heartbroken and desperate for answers.

https://t.co/kgYU0FYjcw pic.twitter.com/tdoNMNhNEz — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) March 31, 2019

Police said Bynes had a “verbal exchange” with Banks before shooting at the teen three times.

Banks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson said she did not understand why Bynes allegedly killed her son.

“I don’t understand. I am dealing with the why,” she told The Times. “How someone could be that evil to just shoot someone that clearly made a mistake and was begging you for their life? This was a kid that was fleeing.”

4. Bynes Had a Minor Criminal Record Before The Shooting

32 year old Darryl Bynes pic.twitter.com/5PTwNYaccU — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) March 29, 2019

Bynes was charged with murder. He is being held without bail at Fulton County Jail.

Prior to the arrest, Bynes faced charges of driving without a valid license in 2015.

He was previously charged with possession of marijuana in 2010.

It’s unclear what resulted from those cases.

5. Bynes’ Family Says He Acted in Self-Defense

I was just given this picture of Darryl Bynes who is charged in the death of 19 year old Omarian Banks. Bynes cousin told me he should not be charged with murder. Why she feels that why ahead on Channel 2 Action News. pic.twitter.com/Z84vBOGFlD — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) March 29, 2019

Bynes initially told police that he acted in self-defense before officers determined that the teen was trying to flee at the time of the shooting, WSB-TV reported.

His cousin, Makayla Johnson, insisted that Bynes was acting in self-defense after his arrest, telling the outlet that his truck had been stolen earlier in the week. Police could not confirm that Bynes’ vehicle was stolen.

“He is an innocent father. He has five kids. He was protecting his family. His truck was stolen earlier this week, right now, he’s just trying to protect his family,” Makayla Johnson told WSB-TV.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Father & Son Illegally Shoot Hibernating Bear Cubs in Alaska