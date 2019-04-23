Deborah Sue Culwell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Deborah Sue Culwell has been identified as the woman who was caught on surveillance video throwing seven three-day-old puppies into a dumpster in Coachella, California. Culwell, 53, also known as “Debbie Culwell,” has been arrested on charges of animal cruelty.

Per TMZ, officials are expected to charge the woman with seven felony counts of animal cruelty, one for each puppy. If she’s found guilty on all counts, she could face up to six years in jail.

According to KNX1070 Los Angeles, there were 30 additional dogs at Culwell’s home at the time of her arrest.

1. Culwell Was Caught on Camera Throwing a Bag of Seven Newborn Puppies into a Dumpster in Coachella

This woman was caught throwing a bag of 3-day-old puppies into a Coachella dumpster

On Friday, Officials at the Riverside County Animal Services in Coachella, California, released surveillance footage in which Culwell could be seen tossing a bag into a dumpster. That sealed bag contained seven three-day-old puppies, believed to be some type of terrier mix.

John Welsh, the center’s public informations officer, told BuzzFeed that the identity of the woman was established by Monday, allowing them to get a warrant for her arrest shortly after. He said to BuzzFeed, “We know who she is and we now know her full name.”

Multiple people who claim to know Culwell have since stated that the jeep she was driving in the video is not hers, and belongs to a friend.

The dumpster in question was located next to an auto parts store. An employee from that store called Animal Services to let them know that a man had found the puppies in the dumpster. The surveillance video was found shortly after. Since it’s been posted, it has gone viral.

The puppies have since been given veterinary treatment and were connected with a partnering rescue organization called MeoowzResQ, which will ensure they are adopted into loving homes, according to the press release.

2. The Temperature Outside Was Pushing 90 Degrees Fahrenheit; Police Say the Puppies Wouldn’t Have Lived if They Weren’t Found Immediately

At the time that Culwell dumped the puppies in the dumpster, the temperature was pushing towards a scorching 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Not only were the puppies still extremely vulnerable at three days old, but they were thrown into the hot dumpster in a sealed plastic bag. They would have undoubtedly died, Welsh said, if they weren’t found as quickly as they were.

Welsh told BuzzFeed, “That’s a window of 15 minutes — had he not called us, those dogs are dead. That guy is a hero in our mind.”

In the department’s Facebook press release, Commander Chris Mayer said, “The Good Samaritan played a major role in saving theses puppies’ lives. His actions were humane and heroic.”

3. Police Asked for the Public’s Help in Locating Culwell

Leading up to the arrest of Culwell, the police asked for the public’s help in locating her. It’s unclear whether the public did play a direct role in locating her identity, but the video, and the situation in question, has drawn international attention, with thousands of people watching the video and even more sharing articles and thoughts on the horrific act.

In the Facebook press release, Mayer condemned the actions of the woman, saying in part, “There is no excuse for dumping puppies. Especially in today’s age when we or other shelters would be willing to get these animals to foster parents or rescue partners. This was a shameful act.”

It does appear that multiple Twitter users tweeted Culwell’s apparent connection to the case at least a day before Culwell was arrested, though it’s not clear if police located Culwell through those means or found her otherwise. One user, who appears to have been the first to have identified Culwell, tweeted at one point on Monday, “If people would just listen to me , she’d be incarcerated already … I’m still confident this is the animal abuser… everyone will see sooner or later, don’t say I didn’t warn everyone”

4. Twitter Users Have Condemned Culwell’s Actions in Droves

woman accused of dumping seven puppies in a Coachella trash bin is arrested

As you might expect, the video of Culwell allegedly dumping puppies in a dumpster has not gone over well on Twitter. Users have come in droves to attack her actions, condemning her for such an apparently heartless act.

One user wrote, “Evil B*tch….why can’t people take them to animal shelters or whatever I just don’t understand”

Another wrote, “OMFG what a piece of SH*T goof! She just tosses them in like nothing then walks away flipping her hair back like a narsasstic [sic] loser!”

Still another wrote, “Honestly! What a fricken douche bag this chick is!!! I hope they find her!!! Thank God the pups are safe.”

5. A Good Samaritan Named John Is Responsible for Saving the Puppies

According to BuzzFeed, a good samaritan who has been identified as “John” is responsible for saving the puppies. John, who was described by Welsh as “transient,” was rummaging through the dumpster when he found the puppies and took them out of the harsh conditions.

