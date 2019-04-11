JonBenet Ramsey Crime Scene Videos & Photos

Hunting JonBenet’s Killer: The Untold Story premieres on A&E on Thursday night, a documentary series in which news journalist Elizabeth Vargas tracks down new clues and leads on the infamous cold case murder of the child pageant queen, JonBenet Ramsey. Even after numerous grand jury hearings and federal investigations, the person who strangled the six-year-old to death in 1996 in Boulder, Colorado, remains a mystery.

In Hunting JonBenet’s Killer, Vargas investigates new DNA tests, new leads, and with FBI agent Robert Clark, digs deeper into the theory of an “intruder” murderer, who belonged to an apocalyptic cult that believed in alien life. The series will also feature an all-new exclusive interview with JonBenet’s father, John Ramsey, 75, in which he discusses how it felt having much of the public believing that he and his late wife, Patsy Ramsay, who died from cancer in 2006, and son Burke, were either somehow involved, or fully responsible for JonBenet’s death.



“How could they have believed otherwise?” Ramsey said in a preview clip . “That’s what they’re told. Even if we have a conviction, a confession and this person’s in prison, there’s going to be five, 10 percent of the population that still thinks we’re guilty. That’s a given.”It’s difficult for JonBenet’s father to accept that he may die without ever knowing who murdered his daughter 23 years ago, but through A&E’s latest series, Ramsey, Vargas, and audiences will revisit the infamous crime scene to try and finally get some answers. Fair warning before reading further, the photos and videos included below are extremely graphic.While court documents detailing JonBenet’s murder were previously sealed, the disturbing images were made public on October 25, 2013. For the full autopsy report click here . The videos included above and below feature all the revealed crime scene photos to date.JonBenet’s initial autopsy description reads “A brief examination of the body disclosed a ligature around the neck and a ligature around the right wrist… A deep ligature furrow encircles the entire neck. The width of the furrow varies from one-eighth of an inch to five/sixteenths of an inch and is horizontal in orientation, with little upward deviation.”

