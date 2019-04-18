Map Pesqueira: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Map Pesqueira is a transgender student in Texas. Pesqueira has been studying with a military scholarship. But because of a new military policy on transgender servicemembers, Pesqueira is about to lose his scholarship. He told NBC that he doesn’t know what his future holds now.

“It’s sad to think that I will have to move my education around from place to place so I can afford it, when I won a scholarship to pay for my tuition to UT Austin,” Map Pesqueira told NBC News. “Without that scholarship, I will have to move back home and go to community college. There is no guarantee that I will be able to come back to Austin and continue my education here.”

Here’s what you need to know about Map Pesqueira:

1. He Started Transitioning in 2018 & Is Still Taking Hormone Replacement Therapy

I spoke with Map Pesqueira, the transgender UT student who says he lost his ROTC scholarship as a result of a new federal policy for transgender individuals serving in the military. Here's what he wants people to understand: Full story ➡️ https://t.co/gjQFNHNh94@KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/gqDZYPAifQ — Alyssa Goard (@AlyssaMGoard) April 18, 2019

Pesqueira first signed up for ROTC as a high school student. He was awarded a scholarship that was to cover his last three years at the University of Texas at Austin. But, because Pesqueira ill undergoing hormone replacement therapy, he will automatically lose his scholarship under the army’s new policy. Under the new rules, which came into effect on April 12, anyone with gender dysphoria who is taking hormones or has already undergone a gender transition will not be allowed to enlist in the army. Pesqueira is automatically disqualified from the military because he is undergoing hormone replacement therapy.

“When cadets are accepted into the ROTC program, it is on a conditional basis,” a spokesman explained to NBC news. “First, they have to gain entrance into the university of their choice. Second, they have to pass the Department of Defense Military Physical that determines the eligibility of the individual to complete the required training.”

“In order for them to come in and successfully serve, they have to adhere to the standards of their associated biological sex,” he added.

2. He’s a Film Major at the University of Texas at Austin

Pesqueira is a Radio, TV and Film major at the University of Texas at Austin. He says that he chose the school because of its reputation; it’s considered to be one of the top ten film schools in the US. Writing on his GoFundMe page, Pesqueira said, “I chose to attend UT Austin because I knew I would be able to afford it with my scholarship and it is one of the top 10 film schools in the country. Filmmaking has always been a deep passion I’ve held close to my heart and intend to continue to pursue it even if I am still not able to join the military after college. I have won film festival awards and graduated from an accelerated fine arts high school where I heavily focused on cinematic arts.”

3. He Says It Was His Lifelong Dream to Join the Army

MAP PESQUEIRA, A STUDENT AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN, LOSES SCHOLARSHIP BECAUSE HE IS TRANSGENDER: Writes The Daily Texan’s Emily Hernandez: “Under President… https://t.co/wpuWPuJ5X2 — K@T (@k_langworthy66) April 18, 2019

Pesqueira signed up for ROTC as a high school student. The 19 year old says he was planning to enlist in the army as a lieutenant after graduating from the University of Texas. He says that joining the army was a life-long dream for him and that he had strong memories of attending events at the Fort Sam Houston Base with his father as a child. Pesqueira said he had always wanted to be part of an “elite team” protecting the United States; he wrote that he had always aspired to being involved in something greater than himself. Pesqueira explained his dream on his GoFundMe page, writing:

“Since I was a kid, one of my biggest dreams was to pursue a career in the Army to serve my country. While growing up in a military city, my dad often took me to the Fort Sam Houston Army Base for public events and I was always captivated by the uniforms the servicepeople wore, knowing that they belonged to an elite team rooted in pride and unity that protects our country. That was my inspiration for wanting to be a part of the military; that it wasn’t about the individual, it’s about being involved in something incredibly larger than myself. In high school, I applied for a national scholarship through ROTC Cadet Command and was awarded a 3-year academic scholarship that would take effect at the beginning of my sophomore year. But, this heavily conflicted with a proposed policy that would bar transgender people from entering service if they have already started their transition.”

4. He Has a Single Mother with a Low Income & He Struggled to Pay His Way Through His First Year of College

Pesqueira’s ROTC scholarship was supposed to pay for his last three years of college at the University of Texas; the 19 year old payed for his freshman year by himself. He said that working his way through the year was a strain. Pesqueira wrote on his GoFundMe page that he has a single mother with a low income, but that the University of Texas still didn’t provide him with much financial aid. He wrote,

“Since my scholarship is now invalid, I can no longer afford to attend without financial assistance. I received little financial aid from the university despite having a single mother with a low-income and struggled to pay my own way through my first year. Until now, I remained under the impression that my scholarship would take care of my remaining 3 years, but that is no longer the case.”

5. He’s Already Raised More Than Half the Money He needs for Tuition with a GoFundMe Page

Pesqueira set up a crowdfunding page to raise money to pay for his next year at the University of Texas. Pesqueira said he was seeking money to cover his tuition, room and board so that he could remain at the school now that he is losing his ROTC scholarship.

He wrote that without help, he’d probably have to go home to San Antonio and attend community college, instead of being able to fulfill his dream of graduating from the University of Texas:

“I am requesting assistance to help fund my second year through this GoFundMe for my steep tuition and room & board. Without help, I will have to return back home to San Antonio, TX where there is no guarantee of the future of my education. I would really appreciate any help you are willing to give me to help me achieve my future goals of graduating from The University of Texas. Thank you kindly.”

Pesqueira’s GoFundMe page has already raised over $17,000, well over half the goal of $27,000.