Michael Bennet’s Political Views: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Bennet is a US Senator from Colorado and an outspoken opponent of the Trump administration. Bennet says he is planning to run for president — but only if he can beat cancer first. The Colorado senator says he was planning to announce his candidacy some time in April. But when he went in for a physical, he learned that he has prostate cancer. Now, he’s planning to treat the cancer before making a final decision on whether to run for office.

Bennet, 54, is a Democrat and a vocal opponent of the Trump administration.He is known for the passionate speeches he often delivers on the Senate floor. Here’s what you need to know about his political views:

1. He Is Pro-Choice & Has Voted Against a Ban on Abortions After 20 Weeks

Bennet came under fire from pro-life groups when he voted against a resolution (the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act) that would have banned abortions past 20 weeks. Bennet has said that abortions should not be “highly restricted.” He has also said that birth control should be easily available and should be covered by insurance.

Bennet supports government funding for Planned Parenthood and for family planning clinics. NARAL has given Bennet a 100 percent approval rating for 2018 his voting record.

2. He Wants a ‘Path to Citizenship’ for Undocumented Immigrants & Is a Strong Supporter of the DREAM Act

Bennet co-sponsored bills that would have offered a “path to citizenship” for the so-called “Dreamers,” or people who were brought to the United States as children. Bennet co-sponsored the DREAM act of 2009, and the DREAM Act of 2017. He also urged then-president Barack Obama to create the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Bennet has also repeatedly called for a plan to overhaul the US immigration system. Bennet wants to improve security along the US border and track people coming in and out of the country. Bennet has also called for a “tough but fair” path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

3. He Has a ‘Mixed’ Record on Gun Rights, According to the NRA

The NRA gives Bennet a 7 percent approval rating for his record on gun control. Bennet has voted to close the so-called “gun show loophole” and make it more difficult for people to buy firearms at gun shows. Bennet has also voted to ban high-capacity magazines of over 10 bullets.

On the other hand, Bennet voted to allow Amtrak riders to check bags containing guns. He has said that he opposes restricting gun ownership. But gun-rights advocates say that Bennet is “anti-gun” because of his voting record on gun control legislation, and his support for public figures who are seen as “anti-gun.”

4. He Supports the State of Israel & the Two-State Solution

Bennet was part of a group of Senators who pushed a resolution criticizing the United Nations for its positions on Israel. Bennet said the UN General Assembly was pursuing a “one-sided” position on Israel and was undermining progress towards finding peace and a a lasting solution to the conflict in the region. “One-sided resolutions at the United Nations, like Resolution 2234, do not bring the parties closer to direct talks,” Bennet said. “”We should support policies that promote security on the ground and advance a negotiated solution with two states living side by side in peace.”

5. He Wants to Incentivize Renewable Energy Use

Bennet has said he wants to offer tax credits for companies that use renewable energy. He has pushed for increasing the use of wind and solar energy, and has called for funds to clean up coal emissions. Bennet’s Senate page says that he “believes in an all-of-the-above strategy that transitions Colorado to cleaner sources of energy while growing the economy. He recognizes this moment in our country as an opportunity to modernize our energy system, transition to low-cost renewable sources of energy, increase energy independence, and provide reliable and affordable energy for every American.”