Is There Pizza Delivery on Easter?

Staying in and ordering a pizza on Sunday night is like a comfort food hug before the work week begins. It’s also the perfect solution for dinner if you don’t want to miss a minute of the final season of Game of Thrones, which airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. However, if that Sunday happens to be April 21, 2019, which is Easter, the second biggest religious holiday of the year, can you still order pizza delivery? And if so, from where?

The short answer? Yes, and from most places. While the resurrection of Jesus Christ is largely celebrated by Christians all over the world, not everyone observes this religious holiday. On April 21, Jewish people will be celebrating the third night of Passover, and while many will be spending the morning in Church, possibly followed by an Easter egg hunt or a big family brunch during the day, atheists view April 21 as just another Sunday, and pizza restaurants around the country are prepared to serve them if they want to order delivery.

Because Easter is a holiday largely celebrated during morning and day, most restaurants and pizza delivery restaurants remain open. Be sure to check your local listings for adjusted hours, but the list of places that will be available to deliver pies on Easter include: Dominos, Papa John’s, California Pizza Chicken, Little Caesars, Pizza Hut, and Uno Pizzeria and Grill.

Of course, for those not feeling pizza on Easter, there are numerous other options available. Simply check Postmates, Uber Eats, Door Dash, Caviar, or any other food delivery app, and the local restaurants available to deliver to your door will be listed.

According to Real Simple, national chains that will remain open on Easter Sunday include Applebees, Cracker Barrel, Shake Shack, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, Boston Market, IHOP, Outback Steakhouse, P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, The Cheesecake Factory, Benihana, Chili’s Bar & Grill, Panera Bread, and Romano’s Macaroni Grille.

For those looking to dine out at a more upscale restaurant, Ruth’s Chris Steak House will remain open on Easter Sunday, as will Maggiano’s Little Italy, and Fleming’s Steakhouse & Wine Bar.

