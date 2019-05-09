Hannah Payne: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hannah Payne is a Georgia woman charged with killing 62-year-old Kenneth Herring. Her lawyer says Payne was acting as a “good Samaritan” and shot him in self-defense, WSB-TV reports.

Payne, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Herring on Tuesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Police say Payne followed Herring’s pickup truck after seeing him hit another car. Payne claimed that Herring was trying to leave the scene of the crash.

After tailing him for an hour, police say Payne blocked Herring in with her Jeep.

During an altercation, Payne, who is licensed to carry, approached Herring with her gun, police said. During a struggle, the gun went off, killing Herring.

“It just seems like an unfortunate situation of a good Samaritan trying to stop a person on a hit-and-run,” her attorney, Matt Tucker, said in court according to WSB.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Hannah Payne Followed Kenneth Herring After He Left The Scene of Crash, Police Say

Payne, a 21-year-old from Fayetteville, claimed that she saw Herring hit a car and try to drive away from the scene, Maj. Anthony Thuman said during a news conference Wednesday, according to the Journal-Constitution.

Police said that there is no indication that the two knew each other.

Police added that the damage to the vehicle was “not extensive.”

“Unfortunately, when you see this many cases, once and a while you will see a unique one,” Thuman said. “This is a unique case where a citizen chose to intervene.”

Thuman said that Payne followed that 62-year-old Herring for about a mile before she blocked him in with her Jeep at an intersection.

The two got into an altercation.

“All we are at liberty to discuss at this point is during the struggle, the weapon was discharged,” Thuman said.

Payne had a license to carry a weapon, police said. She was armed with a 9mm handgun, Fox Atlanta reported.

2. Payne Approached Herring With Her Gun, Police Said

Police say Payne approached Herring with a gun after boxing him in.

Tucker said in court that Payne got her gun to keep Herring from leaving again, WSB reports.

“An altercation then ensued between the two of them, and during the altercation Mr. Herring was shot and killed,” Thuman said.

HAPPENING TODAY: A 21 year old woman is facing murder charges after @ClaytonCountyPD say Hannah Payne shot and killed a man seconds after their two vehicles crashed on the roadway. Police say this is a possible “road rage murder.” @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/5nRFZvsjDU — Natalie Fultz FOX 5 (@NatalieFFOX5) May 8, 2019

Witness Nicole Jackson told WSB that she saw Payne fighting with Herring and ordering him to get out of the car.

“All of a sudden you hear a ‘pow,’ and she got on her phone immediately and was like, ‘He pulled the trigger,’” Jackson said.

Police confirmed that Payne called 911 but have not released the call.

Thuman said that while he has not heard the call, police “recommend that people stay in the car and let the officers responding handle the situation.”

A witness flagged down an officer to report the shooting. Herring later died at a local hospital, the Journal-Constitution reports.

Another witness told WSB that Payne shot Herring in the abdomen and immediately went to change her clothes.

“She had a bad girl vest on, but after she shot him, she ran in the car, changed clothes, she put a pink little sweater on,” the witness said.

3. Payne’s Lawyer Claims She Was a ‘Good Samaritan’ Acting in ‘Self-Defense’

Payne’s lawyer said in court that she was acting as a “good Samaritan” and acted in self-defense.

It just seems like an unfortunate situation of a good Samaritan trying to stop a person on a hit-and-run,” attorney Matt Tucker said in court, claiming that Herring also hit Payne’s car.

Tucker told the Journal-Constitution, “She had a ripped shirt, she had scratch marks on her. It should be (finger) prints of his and hers on the gun.”

Tucker said that Herring tried to pull Payne into his truck during a physical confrontation.

“She felt that she needed to pull that gun to defend herself, and it went off,” he said.

4. Herring’s Wife Says Payne Deserves to Go To Jail

Herring’s estranged wife Christine told WSB that Payne should have waited for officers to arrive instead of taking action herself.

“Why would you get out? That means you weren’t in no danger if you got out of your car to go to his car,” Christine Herring told the outlet.

“I think she needs to go to jail because she committed murder. You need to go to jail,” she added.

5. Payne is Charged With Murder & Being Held Without Bond

Payne was arrested and charged with murder without malice.

She appeared emotional during her first court appearance on Wednesday.

Hannah Payne grimaced as she heard she faces a Murder charge after police say she shot a man she tried to keep from leaving after a hit and run. The victim’s wife says she never should have tried to take matters into her own hands. The story at 6. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/HDeQ3ypcN0 — Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) May 8, 2019

She is being held without bond.

She is due back in court on May 28 for a preliminary hearing.

Herring is survived by his step-daughter and two step-grandchildren, The Daily Mail reported.

