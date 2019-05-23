WATCH: Jefferson City Tornado Video Shows Catastrophic Damage

Late on Wednesday night, a tornado estimated to be a half-mile wide directly hit Jefferson City, Missouri. Just before midnight, the violent storm hit the city head on and caused catastrophic damage to the city and town. Amidst reports of people trapped in their homes, authorities called this a “mass casualty event,” while scanner traffic indicated that multiple rescues were underway, with multiple people found with injuries.
Locals were able to take video during the intense storm. In between shots of lightening, it’s possible to see the tornado in action.
More videos were posted online to shows the damage in the aftermath. It appears several buildings, gas stations and hotels were demolished from the storm. According to the police scanner, the southern side of the city received the biggest grunt of the tornado. The Hawthorne Apartments in Jefferson City are shown to be completely destroyed.
A screen recording showed that significant debris, which was sent 13,00 feet in the air, was still falling from the sky over thirty minutes after the tornado hit. Residents are reported to be stuck in apartments, hotel elevators, and their homes for which the fire departments are sending out rescue teams to recover those trapped from the tornado’s debris. Teams were also dispatched to check for any major gas leaks.
Video of the infrared data confirms the high level of intensity of which the tornado hit Jefferson City.
Jefferson City is the capital of Missouri, and photos show that there is extensive damage along Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54. Power lines are down and traffic is being diverted around the affected areas. Roads near Christy Drive have been shut down, along with those near Ellis Boulevard and Ford Street, which took a massive hit.
Damage reports are still forthcoming as authorities do their best take control of the situation. It’s reported that Jefferson City hospitals have gone into disaster mode and are calling in additional staff. The Jefferson City Fire Department remain in an all hands on deck situation until every affected area has been thorough well fare check. The Columbia Fire Department are also sending in assistance.
