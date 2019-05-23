WATCH: Jefferson City Tornado Video Shows Catastrophic Damage

Late on Wednesday night, a tornado estimated to be a half-mile wide directly hit Jefferson City, Missouri. Just before midnight, the violent storm hit the city head on and caused catastrophic damage to the city and town. Amidst reports of people trapped in their homes, authorities called this a “mass casualty event,” while scanner traffic indicated that multiple rescues were underway, with multiple people found with injuries.

Breaking: Video shows damage in Jefferson City, Missouri, after large tornado. Authorities are calling the incident a ‘mass casualty event’. pic.twitter.com/GpkhUijKIT — Live Report (@tweetlivereport) May 23, 2019

Locals were able to take video during the intense storm. In between shots of lightening, it’s possible to see the tornado in action.

tornado in jefferson city my cousin toon this video. scary as hell pic.twitter.com/K7Oa9X5vOo — Paige (@paigedamba) May 23, 2019

More videos were posted online to shows the damage in the aftermath. It appears several buildings, gas stations and hotels were demolished from the storm. According to the police scanner, the southern side of the city received the biggest grunt of the tornado. The Hawthorne Apartments in Jefferson City are shown to be completely destroyed.

Cell phone video from Kayleigh De Rosa shows the structural damage to the Hawthorne Apartments in Jefferson City. “We’re homeless,” she says. #midmowx pic.twitter.com/aylubiiNxQ — Elyse Smith KRCG 13 (@ElyseSmithWX) May 23, 2019

A screen recording showed that significant debris, which was sent 13,00 feet in the air, was still falling from the sky over thirty minutes after the tornado hit. Residents are reported to be stuck in apartments, hotel elevators, and their homes for which the fire departments are sending out rescue teams to recover those trapped from the tornado’s debris. Teams were also dispatched to check for any major gas leaks.

Here is a screen recording from about an hour ago just as the tornado entered Jefferson City… debris was confirmed to have been lifted over 13,000ft into the air. Debris was falling from the air 30 minutes AFTER the tornado tore through town… #mowx #jeffersoncity #tornado pic.twitter.com/AqcdVqEba4 — Aaron Brogan (@a_a_ronbrogan) May 23, 2019

I’m currently at the Capital Plaza Hotel in downtown Jefferson City, MO. I can confirm people have been stuck in an elevator for over 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/eHkmZVVDJZ — Katie Stroh (@kates_83) May 23, 2019

Video of the infrared data confirms the high level of intensity of which the tornado hit Jefferson City.

Thoughts are with Jefferson City tonight.. 1-min infrared data looked nasty as the anvil crossed. 😔 pic.twitter.com/1jLKHbl1gI — William Churchill (@kudrios) May 23, 2019

Jefferson City is the capital of Missouri, and photos show that there is extensive damage along Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54. Power lines are down and traffic is being diverted around the affected areas. Roads near Christy Drive have been shut down, along with those near Ellis Boulevard and Ford Street, which took a massive hit.

In Jefferson City, the state capital, there is extensive damage along Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54. Power lines are down. Traffic is being diverted as @MSHPTrooperGHQ & local first responders go door-to-door. Consider all power lines live.

Stay out of areas with damage. #MoWx pic.twitter.com/cPWQi1tzCJ — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) May 23, 2019

POTENTIAL TORNADO DAMAGE: Off Christy drive in Jefferson City #midmowx @NWSStLouis pic.twitter.com/f3FOV2HPVV — Elyse Smith KRCG 13 (@ElyseSmithWX) May 23, 2019

Damage reports are still forthcoming as authorities do their best take control of the situation. It’s reported that Jefferson City hospitals have gone into disaster mode and are calling in additional staff. The Jefferson City Fire Department remain in an all hands on deck situation until every affected area has been thorough well fare check. The Columbia Fire Department are also sending in assistance.

READ NEXT: Oklahoma Issues Flood Evacuations As High Waters Expected to Worsen