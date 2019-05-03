Joseph DeShan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joseph DeShan is a former Connecticut priest who was allowed to keep his teaching job in New Jersey despite impregnating a 16-year-old girl at his former job, The Connecticut Post reports.

A New Jersey arbitrator ruled that DeShan should not lose his job because he impregnated a 16-year-old nearly 30 years ago.

According to diocese records, DeShan was removed from St. Augustine Cathedral in Bridgeport in 1989 after beginning a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl who worked in the church rectory.

She became pregnant less than two years later when she was 16. According to The Post, Bridgeport Bishop Edward Egan had the girl fired from her job and failed to notify the police.

A year after he was fired, DeShan was hired as an elementary school teacher in Cinnaminson, New Jersey. He is currently an English teacher at Cinnaminson Middle School.

DeShan was removed from the classroom for three weeks after school officials learned of his part in 2002 but was allowed to return, NJ.com reported. Earlier this year, the school district filed tenure charges against DeShan after the parents of current students complained that a “rapist” was teaching at the school.

An arbitrator ruled earlier this month that DeShan’s past was not enough to remove him from the classroom and allowed him to return.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Joseph DeShan Began Abusing 14-Year-Old Girl After Becoming a Priest

In 2002, The Hartford Courant reported that DeShan began abusing the girl in October 1988, when she worked at the rectory of St. Augustine Cathedral.

The girl became pregnant with DeShan’s child in September 1989, just two months after she turned 16.

DeShan requested a leave of absence from the church and disclosed his relationship to church officials. He was allowed to leave the priesthood.

The girl, who is Hispanic, lived with DeShan briefly in a cabin in Vermont and later at his parents’ house in New Jersey before feeling “unwelcome” and moving back to Bridgeport, she told the Courant.

Then 28 years old, The Courant reported that DeShan’s victim was “struggling as a single mother in Bridgeport.”

DeShan has since married a doctor and had two children with her.

“It was a consensual relationship that didn’t work out,” DeShan insisted to the Courant.

2. Church Officials Fired The Girl and Failed to Notify Police

Egan left controversial legacy: The legacy of Cardinal Edward Egan in handling allegations of sexual abuse by pr.. http://tinyurl.com/cn58hr — Connecticut Post (@connpost) February 23, 2009

Edward Egan, who was then a bishop in Bridgeport before becoming New York cardinal, had the girl fired from her job at the rectory and allowed DeShan to pursue a career teaching children outside of the church, The Courant reported in 2002. He failed to notify the police of the situation, even though the relationship would be considered statutory rape under state law.

“Obviously, the church today would not condone what is a criminal act and neither would society,” Bridgeport diocese spokesman Joseph McAleer told the Courant at the time. “If it happened today, this would be reported to the authorities without question.”

DeShan’s victim, who worked for years at a social service agency for abused women and children, told The Courant that she was still “angry” about how the church handled the situation.

“I feel anger because I got pregnant, because I haven’t done anything in life that I wanted to do,” she said.

“For a long time I blamed myself because I thought I should have known better, that I was old enough to have known better,” she added. “I was a teenager. I was young and naïve. He was older. He knew better. He wasn’t a child.”

3. DeShan’s Past Was Revealed in 2002

A veteran New Jersey teacher who had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl and eventually got her pregnant — all while he was a Catholic priest — will be allowed to keep his job dealing with middle-schoolers, a state arbitrator has ruled. https://t.co/NxK3BZHOl8 — Joshua Rhett Miller (@joshuarhett) May 3, 2019

DeShan got a job teaching in an elementary school in Cinnaminson, New Jersey in 1990.

His past was not revealed until the Courant published the girl’s story in 2002.

DeShan was suspended for three weeks but school officials determined he had “neither violated any administrative rules nor appeared vulnerable to criminal charges because Connecticut’s statute of limitations on sexual assault is two years to report a crime and five years to prosecute it,” The New York Times reported.

He was allowed back in the classroom.

“He did come back today, and he was very positively received by his students and his colleagues,” Superintendent Dr. Salvatore Illuzi told The Times in 2002.

DeShan later went on to work at the town’s middle school.

4. School District Filed Charges Against DeShan After ‘Parental and Societal Views Changed’

NJ schools can’t get rid of ex-priest, Joseph DeShan, accused of impregnating child. Accused of having a sexual affair with an underage girl in the 1980s still has his job as a middle school teacher in this district.https://t.co/Unhpp4rism — Dalton (@DaltonReport) April 29, 2019

Earlier this year, the school district had a change of heart and filed tenure charges against DeShan after parents of current students complained at a school board meeting that a “rapist” was teaching their children, NJ.com reported.

DeShan was included on a list of current and former clergy members credibly accused of sexual abuse that was released by the Diocese of Bridgeport.

School officials said they filed the charges because “parental and societal views have changed” since 2002. The district argued that DeShan should be removed from his job for “conduct unbecoming a staff member.”

School officials said they had received another complaint from a young female student.

According to the complaint, DeShan told the girl in a “weird voice” to “Look at me. Let me see your pretty green eyes. You don’t see them too much anymore.”

5. Arbitrator Walt De Treux Allowed DeShan to Return to Class Despite ‘Rapist’ Complaints

A former Connecticut priest-turned-teacher who impregnated a 16-year-old will be allowed to keep his job in New Jersey, a state arbitrator has ruled. https://t.co/5MWqIi06sT — The Middletown Press (@Middletownpress) May 3, 2019

In April, arbitrator Walt De Treux ruled that DeShan’s past sexual abuse was not enough to remove him from his job, NJ.com reported. DeShan earns $85,624 a year to teach reading, according to the outlet.

De Treux wrote in his decision that the school district did not show that DeShan “engaged in any inappropriate conduct while holding public employment.”

The school district said it was “disappointed” in the ruling.

“The district is disappointed with the decision and currently exploring options to resolve the matter. However, it is our district policy to refrain from comments regarding open personnel and legal matters. The well-being of our entire school community is always our highest priority,” Stephen Cappello, Cinnaminson’s superintendent of schools, said in a statement.

“The fact that some parents now demand his removal from the classroom does not give the board of education a second opportunity to revisit pre-employment conduct of which it has been long aware,” De Treux wrote in his ruling.

SNAP, a survivor’s network for sexual abuse victims, called on New Jersey lawmakers to act.

“We beg New Jersey school and political officials to see what kind of administrative or legislative reforms must be made to prevent this kind of dangerous decision in the future,” the group said in a statement.

READ NEXT: Truck Driver Says His Brakes Weren’t Working Before Deadly 28-Vehicle Colorado Crash, Charged With Homicide