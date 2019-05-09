How Many Attended Trump’s Panama City Beach, Florida Rally? [Crowd Size Photos]

President Donald Trump is continuing his 2020 campaign early with a rally today in Panama City Beach, Florida. The rally started at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 4 p.m., and is being held at the Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater. The venue was packed with supporters, many of whom lined up 12 hours early just to get a seat. Here’s a look at how many attended the rally, including crowd size photos. The photo above includes a photo from Getty of Trump at the rally, and on the right a photo that Trump shared on his Twitter showing the crowd before his arrival.

Official crowd size estimates are not immediately available, but this story will be updated once they are. (Estimates aren’t always made available, but we will be on the lookout for them.) The venue appeared to be full and at capacity in photos and videos of the event, which could make the crowd numbers around 7,500.

The rally is being held at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater. According to Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation, the theater has a 7,500 person capacity plus 10 acres of festival lawn. (Interestingly, a story by PCBDaily in 2011, before the theater was built, said the facility would be able to host events with a capacity of 10,000. This number might include the lawn area whereas the earlier number doesn’t, but that’s unclear.)

A listing on Eventseeker notes that the amphitheater itself is mid-sized “with a capacity of 7,500 and surrounded by 10 acres of festival lawns.” So it’s likely that Trump’s rally number estimates, once released, will be near 7,000, at least.

President Donald Trump viewed recovery efforts and lingering damage from last year's Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday before holding an evening campaign rally. pic.twitter.com/ZYeU1qcHYZ — The Voice of America (@VOANews) May 9, 2019

It might be more than 7,500 (the venue’s capacity) if news that so many people showed up that they had to fill overflow spaces is accurate:

Check out the crowd size at the Panama City Beach, Florida Trump Rally. These are people in the overflow space who couldn't even fit in the actual event.#MAGA pic.twitter.com/JCNns8EsiO — Taylor Reed (@rollbluetide) May 9, 2019

The crowd for the rally was immense. People lined up 12 hours before the rally even began.

MASSIVE LINES of people waiting over 12 hours to see @realDonaldTrump at the #MAGA rally here in Panama City Beach, Florida! pic.twitter.com/Nl8qoahdmd — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) May 8, 2019

Kristinn Taylor, who attended the rally in the press area, said that two hours before the rally began, you could already see the crowd forming:

360 of crowd at President Trump Panama City Beach, Florida rally from rear of press pen two hours before start. Area in front of stage is packed with sides filling in. pic.twitter.com/sNouhbuAyP — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) May 8, 2019

Here’s another look at the crowd at the rally, which appears to be filled to capacity once the rally began:

View from press riser of crowd on left of stage for President Trump Panama City Beach, Florida rally. pic.twitter.com/OstKCfcmVa — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) May 8, 2019

During the rally, Trump announced $448 million in disaster relief for the Florida Panhandle, after Hurricane Michael devastated the area as a Category 5.

“Tonight, I’m pleased to announced we are allocating $448 million dollars towards disaster relief” –@realDonaldTrump at #MAGA rally pic.twitter.com/wKuwZE8Yjv — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) May 9, 2019

So many people attended that Trump’s speech was also shown on a jumbotron during the rally.

President Trump as seen on jumbotron addresses supporters at Panama City Beach, Florida rally. pic.twitter.com/b38WGpKTpR — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) May 9, 2019

A World War II veteran was among the attendees.

World Wat II veteran headed for VIP line for President Trump Panama City Beach, Florida rally. pic.twitter.com/3WHhoG3bgZ — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) May 8, 2019

The President’s visit took place during National Hurricane Preparedness Week, which the White House launched for people living in hurricane-prone areas.

In a statement released by the White House, Trump said: “My Administration is continuing its efforts to enhance storm tracking and intensity predictions to help save lives and livelihoods by giving communities adequate time to prepare. We are committed to ensuring that the United States will produce the best weather forecasting model in the world.”

“We just passed the largest package of tax cuts ever in the history of our country…. we eliminated the unfair estate/death tax” – @realDonaldTrump at the #maga rally in Panama City Beach, Florida pic.twitter.com/psoJ2IPHQQ — Jordan Parker (@jordanparker_) May 9, 2019

Trump spoke about more than hurricane relief. He also spoke about the situation in Venezuela, saying: “What’s happening in Venezuela is disgraceful. No food. No water. Now they are doing so bad…We are being tough, we have no choice.”

Of course, he also mentioned the Mueller report during his rally. “Did you see what just happened? … No collusion, no obstruction, no anything… Two years, almost $40 million dollars, nothing…”

Trump also spoke sarcastically about the Democratic presidential candidates. “We got some real beauties,” he said. “Crazy Bernie and Sleepy Joe… Then there’s Pete Boot-Edge-Edge… Representing us against President Xi of China. That’ll be great. I want to see that.”

The crowd was exuberant, as is typically the case at Trump’s rallies, cheering over his comments and jokes.

This is a developing story.