Jon Stewart Is Not a Registered Democrat or a Republican

Jon Stewart is not a Republican or Democrat and describes himself as being “more socialist or independent” than Democrat. Stewart is not registered to any political party.

Stewart did vote for George H.W. Bush. Stewart, 56, the former host of “The Daily Show” told Fox News’ Chris Wallace in 2010 that he voted for Bush in 1988 over Democratic nominee Michael Dukakis because Bush had “an integrity about him that I respected greatly.” The comedian made it clear that he only voted for Bush Sr. in 1988. Stewart was responding to the question about whether or not he had ever voted for a GOP candidate. As George H.W. Bush was the only one he mentioned, it’s safe to assume that since 1988, Stewart voted for President Bill Clinton in 1992 and 1996, Vice President Al Gore in 2000, Secretary of State John Kerry in 2004, President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

On June 11, Stewart earned rare praise on Fox News on account of his advocacy for 9/11 first responders in a hearing in front of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. Stewart is calling for the reauthorization of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. The fund is designed to provide healthcare to first responders but is only authorized until 2020.

Stewart called the actions of members of the committee “shameful” as few representatives showed up to hear the testimony of the first responders. Stewart said, “I can’t help what think what an incredible metaphor this room is… a filled room of 9/11 first responders and front on me, a nearly empty Congress. Sick and dying, they brought themselves down here to speak to no one… shameful.”

Stewart Has Blamed Democrats for the Rise of Donald Trump

In a May 2016 interview with David Axelrod for the Democratic strategist’s podcast “The Axe Files,” Stewart skewered the Democrat party for their role in the rise of Donald Trump. Stewart said, “The door is open to an asshole like Donald Trump because the Democrats haven’t done enough to show to people that government that can be effective for people, can be efficient for people. If you can’t do that, then you’ve lost the right to make that change, and someone’s going to come in and demagogue you.” Stewart was also critical of Hillary Clinton, saying he didn’t know what her political “convictions” were.

In a separate interview with CBS News, Stewart called Donald Trump a reaction to both Democrats and Republicans. The former Comedy Central added that he did not believe Trump to be a Republican saying, “He’s not a Republican. He’s a repudiation of Republicans. But they will reap the benefit of his victory—in all their cynicism.”

