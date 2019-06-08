Megan Madden Rodham, Tony Rodham’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hillary Clinton’s brother, Tony Rodham, has died. He leaves behind his loving wife Megan Madden Rodham and three children Zach, Simon, and Fiona. Hillary Clinton left a heartfelt message about her brother on Twitter.

We lost my brother Tony last night. It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today. When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter. He was kind, generous, & a wonderful husband to Megan & father to Zach, Simon, & Fiona. We’ll miss him very much. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 8, 2019

Here’s everything you need to know about Tony and Megan Rodham.

1. Tony & Megan Were Married in 2005 & Bought a $1 Million Dollar Home Shortly After They Were Married

Tony and Megan were married in 2005 in Vienna, Virginia. Tony’s first marriage to Nicole Boxer had ended in 2001.

The Washington Post reported in 2005 that Megan Madden had sold her Capitol Hill home shortly after they were married. and bought a new home for $1.225 million. The home was a four-bedroom, three-and-half bath colonial in Vienna. Only her name was listed on the public record at the time.

2. They Love Their Two Children & Pets

Tony and Megan have two children together: Simon and Fiona. Fiona Elizabeth Rodham was born in 2007. Tony also has a child from his first marriage to Nicole Boxer: Zachary.

They also love their pets and she sometimes shares photos of them on Facebook.

3. Megan Rodham Is a Big Supporter of Hillary Clinton, Who’s an Active Part of Their Lives

Megan is a big supporter of Hillary Clinton and has posted frequently about how much she cares for the Clintons on her Facebook page. In January she changed her profile photo to a picture of Hillary Clinton. Many commented that Hillary was their hero. They’re very close, and she shares photos of the Clintons’ attending family events and supporting their niece and nephew.

The photo below shows her and her family with the Clintons in 2016 when Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary.

4. In 2015, Megan Said She Knew Tony Rodham Was on Ashley Madison, But He Never Cheated & Was a Good Husband & Father

One of the only times she was spotlighted in the news was 2015 when Megan Madden Rodham spoke to the Daily Mail about the news that Tony Rodham’s name and credit card number were part of an Ashley Madison leak. Megan told Daily Mail that she knew he had signed up with the site, but he had never cheated.

She said: “I know everything about Tony and everything he does online. I know all his passwords… I’m fine with it. He is not the sort of man who would take it any further. He is a good man, a good father and a good husband. You can quote me on that.”

She said everything was great between them and there were no issues.

5. She’s a Pediatric Intensive Care Nurse

Megan Madden Rodham is a pediatric intensive care nurse, the Daily Mail reported in 2015.