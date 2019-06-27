Savannah Guthrie’s Husband Michael Feldman: 5 Fast Facts

Savannah Guthrie’s husband, Michael Feldman, who has more than two decades of political experience in the public and private sectors, will be supporting his wife tonight.

Guthrie is a co-anchor of NBC’s daily morning news show Today and is the chief legal analyst for NBC News. Today, she will moderate the first hour of the first Democratic presidential primary debate with Lester Holt and José Diaz-Balart.

In the room where it’s going to happen #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/u01cKEhN8g — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) June 25, 2019

“In the room where it’s going to happen,” Guthrie wrote on Twitter yesterday.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Michael is a Founding Partner and Managing Director of The Glover Park Group

According to his LinkedIn page, Feldman attended Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts from 1986 to 1990. He graduated with a degree in political science, which he quickly put to use. After graduation, Feldman worked for the Democratic leadership in the United States Senate as a floor staff assistant.

In 1993, Feldman began serving as senior adviser and traveling chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore and as a liaison between the Clinton-Gore White House and the United States Congress.

In 2001, Feldman ultimately became a founding partner and managing director of The Glover Park Group, a strategic communications firm, with offices in New York City and Washington D.C.

2. Savannah and Mike Met at his 40th Birthday Party

According to People, Guthrie met Feldman met when she tagged along with a mutual friend to his 40th birthday party in 2008. The two started dating the following spring.

The two married on March 15, 2014, as documented on social media. It was a small ceremony with less than 100 guests near her hometown of Tucson, Arizona, according to People. During their wedding reception, they got up to announce that Guthrie was four months pregnant and they were expecting a child in the late summer.

Now, Savannah and Michael have been together for ten years. The couple shares two children, 4-year-old Vale and 2-year-old Charles.

3. Guthrie Announced Their Marriage and Pregnancy on Air

Guthrie announced the news of her marriage to Mike on Today. The quaint ceremony took place near her hometown of Tucson, Arizona, which she said was very comforting. Guthrie’s brother, Cameron, walked her down the aisle, as her father died suddenly of a heart attack when she was 16 years old.

Her co-hosts, who were in attendance, described the event as “beautiful.” However, there was one moment in particular that stood out to Matt Lauer, when the DJ hit “play” on a recording of the NBC News “Special Report” music. Savannah said it put her in the mood to “break some news” and pair announced they were four months pregnant.

“It’s funny, ’cause we set the wedding date, I bought my dress, and then I found out,” she said on Today. “So I’ve been doing a little praying that I would fit in it, and it all worked out.”

4. Mike Hoped Their Children Got Savannah’s Hair Color

In a post Guthrie wrote for Today, she wrote about how her father taught by example and how she thinks her husband will as well.

“‘I hope our baby gets your hair color,’ my husband, Mike, said to me the other day,” Guthrie wrote in the post. “He waited a beat. ‘Whatever that may be,’ he added.”

Guthrie said that Mike has a way with words, which causes her to burst into bouts of laughter, which she hoped their baby would get.

“When I see how Mike treats strangers, how he treasures and adores his family, how he has navigated some of the most intense and competitive work environments while never losing his honesty and grace and goodness, I feel thankful that this is the father figure our child will get to grow up watching and emulating,” she wrote.

In a recent post to Instagram, Guthrie said her husband is the “best dad ever.”

5. Mike Wrote a Letter to Their Daughter Vale

“There are so many things that I want to tell you,” he wrote in the letter on Today. “I know that you can’t read right now, and I realize that you don’t understand what I am saying yet, but while we work on our communication and language skills, I want you to know a few things.”

Mike told his daughter that she makes him very happy, she has made him a better person, and she has made him profoundly grateful.

“Some people say that you look like me. I’m really sorry about that,” Mike joked. “With genetics and a little bit of luck, I hope you will become more like your mother. You already have her beautiful blue eyes, a great albeit toothless smile, and an infectious laugh. But I hope you also get her kind heart, keen wit, analytical mind, strong morals and the kind of joy for life and people that makes you someone that people really want to be around.”