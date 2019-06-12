Sidney Powell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sidney Powell is a conservative attorney and author who was hired to represent former Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, The Hill reports.

Flynn, who terminated his previous attorney last week, hired Powell as he heads toward the sentencing phase of his case. He pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia before President Trump took office.

Powell will also represent Flynn as he prepares to testify against his former lobbying partner Bijan Kian, who was charged with failing to register as a foreign agent in connection to alleged lobbying he and Flynn were paid for by the Turkish government, The Daily Beast reported.

Powell is a frequent Fox News guest and a longtime critic of special counsel Bob Mueller and his investigators.

Powell described Mueller’s team as “creeps on a mission” and urged Flynn to withdraw his guilty plea.

According to her IMDb biography, she is a Trump 2020 campaign surrogate.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Sidney Powell Urged Michael Flynn to Withdraw His Guilty Plea in the Mueller Probe

Flynn resigned as Trump’s national security adviser after less than a month on the job and later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his interactions with Russia’s ambassador to the United States before Trump took office.

Last year, Powell wrote an op-ed in the conservative news outlet The Daily Caller urging Flynn to withdraw his guilty plea.

“Extraordinary manipulation by powerful people led to the creation of Robert Mueller’s continuing investigation and prosecution of General Michael Flynn,” she wrote, even though Mueller was appointed by Trump’s hand-picked Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. “Notably, the recent postponement of General Flynn’s sentencing provides an opportunity for more evidence to be revealed that will provide massive ammunition for a motion to withdraw Flynn’s guilty plea and dismiss the charges against him.”

After Powell was hired to represent Flynn, she told The Hill that he will continue to cooperate with the government “pursuant to his plea agreement.”

“I’m honored to be representing General Flynn, who I’ve long considered an American hero. The General and his family want to thank everyone across the country for their cards and contributions to his legal defense fund. He is going to continue to cooperate with the government, pursuant to his plea agreement,” she said.

2. Powell Alleged That Mueller Was ‘Insurance Policy’ in Case Trump Was Elected

In her Daily Caller op-ed, Powell alleged that Mueller was the “insurance policy” that anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page discussed in their text messages before Strzok was removed from Mueller’s team.

“Since Flynn entered his guilty plea, we’ve learned that information Mr. Comey leaked deliberately to ‘trigger’ Robert Mueller’s entire investigation was classified. Also, FBI agents Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe were working on an ‘insurance policy’ to protect the country against a Trump presidency. It seems plausible that this ‘insurance policy’ included the appointment of a special prosecutor,” she wrote, again, despite Rosenstein appointing Mueller, a lifelong Republican who was appointed as FBI Director by George W. Bush.

“Mueller has shown abject contempt for the wrong court. Judge [Emmet] Sullivan is a real judge who believes in the rule of law and has the integrity to enforce it equally,” she wrote. “The evidence strongly suggests Mueller violated Brady, destroyed or suppressed evidence, and obstructed justice. He has disgraced himself and the Department of Justice. Mueller’s time is up.”

At a sentencing hearing, Sullivan actually lashed out at Flynn over the possibility that he may not have accepted responsibility for lying to the FBI even after pleading guilty, CNN reported.

“Arguably, you sold your country out,” Sullivan told Flynn at the time.

Powell made a similar claim on her website, “Creeps on a Mission.”

“The Strzok-Page text messages reveal that Mueller may have been kept informed during the Clinton email investigation despite the fact he was no longer in the government, and he may be the ‘insurance policy’ they refer to in the event Trump was elected,” she wrote.

Mueller wrote in his report that his team did not find a conspiracy between Trump’s team and Russia, but detailed numerous incidents that could qualify as obstruction of justice under the legal framework Mueller’s team detailed extensively in the report.

3. Top Mueller Prosecutor Was Key ‘Villain’ in Powell’s Anti-DOJ Book

Long before Mueller was appointed, Powell set her sights on longtime Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who later joined Mueller’s team and led the successful prosecution of former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort.

Weissmann was lauded as a prosecutor after he led the prosecution against top Enron executives as well as officials from the accounting firm Arthur Andersen LLP and the financial institution Merrill Lynch.

Powell did not see it that way, describing Weissmann as the “lead villain” in her book, “Licensed to Lie,” and accused him of “prosecutorial terrorist tactics.”

“Along with his Enron Task Force comrade Leslie Caldwell, Weissmann terrorized Arthur Andersen partner David Duncan into pleading guilty,” she wrote at The Daily Caller, before alleging “egregious government misconduct that has led to and been perpetrated by the Mueller-Weissmann ‘investigation’ and to right the injustices that have arisen from it.”

She has also lashed out at the Justice Department as a whole, referring to it as the “Department of (In)Justice.”

4. Powell Claimed Flynn’s Constitutional Rights Were Violated

Amendment violations. Did his legal team pursue a vigorous defense?

I'd bet there are serious #BradyViolations too. See my articles @DailyCaller

LOTS of legal issues remain in #Flynn defense. I'd bet he will realize later he needs new lawyers.https://t.co/xjFzFw2Bbg#Weissmann pic.twitter.com/PmfTclDV1U — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) March 28, 2019

In March of 2018, Powell questioned whether Flynn’s attorneys had defended him appropriately and whether his Constitutional rights were violated.

“[General] Flynn should be fully exonerated,” she wrote. “All charges against him should be dismissed for [egregious government misconduct] that infected the setup and prosecution of him from the beginning.”

“There are also serious 4th Amendment violations,” she claimed. “Did his legal team pursue a vigorous defense?”

“Lots of legal issues remain in Flynn defense,” she added. “I’d bet he will realize later he needs new lawyers.”

5. Powell Was Once the ‘Youngest US Attorney’ in the Country

Dallas attorney Sidney Powell, a critic of the special counsel’s office and a former federal prosecutor, is taking over the defense of Michael Flynn. https://t.co/Mk0XzvIlUs @SidneyPowell1 #legalnews — Texas Lawyer (@TexasLawyer) June 12, 2019

Powell, who is based in Texas, is a frequent Fox News guest and is a surrogate for Trump’s 2020 campaign, according to her IMDb bio.

Powell wrote that she began her legal career as the “youngest United States attorney in the country” after earning her law degree at the University of North Carolina. She went on to serve as an assistant prosecutor for 10 years under nine different United States attorneys, Law & Crime reported.

Powell was the lead counsel in more than 500 appeals, according to her bio.

READ NEXT: Layleen Polanco: Trans Woman Found Dead in Rikers Cell