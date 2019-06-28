Who Is Older: Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden?

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are facing off in the Democratic debates tonight for the first time. This is the first time they’ve debated on the same stage together, so it’s going to be fascinating to watch what happens. But which candidate is older: Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden?

Bernie Sanders was born on September 8, 1941. That makes him 77 years old.

Joe Biden was born on November 20, 1942. That makes him 76 years old and almost exactly one year younger than Sanders. So Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are practically the same age.

For a 77-year-old, Sanders is still really spry and active. In fact, videos of Bernie running have been turned into memes and are shared across the Internet.

And he’s still great at basketball.

can we put aside political differences and appreciate bernie sanders playing basketball? pic.twitter.com/gX0kOSKDyK — Miya (@miyasophiaa) June 17, 2019

Biden’s pretty active for his age too.

Obama: Come over. Biden: Nah. Obama: We’ll make some more of those memes everyone loves. Biden: pic.twitter.com/K0s7sBIn7y — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) September 3, 2018

And although he didn’t become a meme from any sporting events, he and Obama became a popular meme when Obama’s term was ending.

Obama, Biden….fun

sure do miss you guys 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ThHmU5gzUy — jack's grandaughter Jess🐾 (@claverackjac) April 8, 2018

Both Sanders and Biden have been the source of some fun memes. Biden’s memes with Obama became very popular.

#TBT to when Biden and Obama memes were all the rage….one person who still thinks they're hilarious? @JoeBiden himself. https://t.co/FhSdU1U0Yy pic.twitter.com/YbOMC5J4Kk — MAKERS (@MAKERSwomen) May 20, 2018

But who will ever forget Bernie’s Birdie Sanders moment?

So in conclusion, if you’re wondering who’s older, Bernie Sanders is about one year older than Joe Biden. So they’re practically the same age.

Now how do they compare in age to Donald Trump?

Donald Trump was born on June 14, 1946. He’s 73 years old, so he’s younger than both Sanders and Biden.

What about Hillary Clinton? Clinton was born on October 26, 1947. That makes her 71 years old. She’s the youngest of the group. But she’s one year older than Elizabeth Warren, who was born on June 22, 1949 and is 70 years old.