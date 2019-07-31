Baytown Fire at Exxon Plant: Photos, Videos & Updates

A possible explosion and fire were reported in Baytown, Texas, near Houston, at an Exxon plant. A shelter-in-place has just been issued as of 11:30 a.m. Here’s what we know so far about what’s happening.
Two fires have been reported at Exxon Mobile BTA, KHOU 11 reported. At first a shelter-in-place wasn’t issued but that has changed.
Out of an abundance of caution, a shelter-in-place was issued around 11:30 a.m. for an area west of the plant and south of 330. Air quality monitoring will also be conducted around the complex and in the community, the City of Baytown tweeted, “as a precaution.”
Officials are monitoring the situation, but so far a police presence has not been requested, said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
No injuries have been reported.
The fire is at the ExxonMobile plant located near Highway 146 at Spur 330, ABC 13 reported.
Some residents are pointing out that there have been a lot of fires at chemical plants in the Houston region recently.
A chemical fire in March at the Houston Ship Channel was expected to burn for days, NBC News reported at the time.
Some people said it sounded like an explosion when the fires started, but the cause of the fire has not been shared.
This is a developing story.