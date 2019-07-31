Baytown Fire at Exxon Plant: Photos, Videos & Updates

A possible explosion and fire were reported in Baytown, Texas, near Houston, at an Exxon plant. A shelter-in-place has just been issued as of 11:30 a.m. Here’s what we know so far about what’s happening.

Two fires have been reported at Exxon Mobile BTA, KHOU 11 reported. At first a shelter-in-place wasn’t issued but that has changed.

UPDATE on @ExxonMobilBTA fire:

The fire is in the unit that contains polypropylene material. Exxon has asked that a Shelter in Place be issued west of it's plant and south of 330. Exxon advised this is out of an abundance of caution. Please RT. — City of Baytown, TX (@CityofBaytown) July 31, 2019

Out of an abundance of caution, a shelter-in-place was issued around 11:30 a.m. for an area west of the plant and south of 330. Air quality monitoring will also be conducted around the complex and in the community, the City of Baytown tweeted, “as a precaution.”

UPDATE CAER Message from @ExxonMobilBTA below:

Our emergency response teams have responded to a fire at our ExxonMobil Baytown Complex. As a precaution, our Industrial Hygiene staff will conduct air quality monitoring around the complex and in the community. — City of Baytown, TX (@CityofBaytown) July 31, 2019

Officials are monitoring the situation, but so far a police presence has not been requested, said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

@HCSOTexas is aware of the incident at the Exxon facility in Baytown. No shelter in place reported right now. We are monitoring the situation and ready to respond if a police response is needed. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 31, 2019

A lot of people are sharing videos and photos of the fires.

Fire at the Exxon Mobile plant in Baytown.

Watching this from our live ABC feed. pic.twitter.com/gGLFGeSyUG — Abigail Guevara-Reyes (@AGuevaraReyes) July 31, 2019

Here’s another video shared on Imgur:

No injuries have been reported.

The fire is at the ExxonMobile plant located near Highway 146 at Spur 330, ABC 13 reported.

Here’s a photo shared on a Reddit thread about the fire:

Some residents are pointing out that there have been a lot of fires at chemical plants in the Houston region recently.

Ok, so basically just another poisonous fire in the Houston area, right? K, thanks. https://t.co/WYQrlVHJF1 — Tuve’s Tongue (@TuvesTongue) July 31, 2019

A chemical fire in March at the Houston Ship Channel was expected to burn for days, NBC News reported at the time.

Some people said it sounded like an explosion when the fires started, but the cause of the fire has not been shared.

This is a developing story.