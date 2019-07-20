Carrevious Davis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

An 18-year-old Florida man is facing murder charges after inviting a 17-year-old old girl to play Russian Roulette in his Orlando apartment, then accidentally killing her. Carrevious Davis has been charged with second-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after shooting Tatyana Simeon. Davis is currently being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.

Four other kids, ages 13-16, had been playing with the gun and were present when Simeon was killed.

Simeon had recently transferred to Evans High School in Orlando and was on the cheerleading team. She was set to graduate in 2020.

Here’s what you need to know about Carrevious Davis and the death of Tatyana Simeon.



1. Davis’ Apartment Was A “Party Spot” Where Kids Often Played with Guns

Carrevious Davis, 18, is facing a judge for the first time since he was arrested for the shooting death of Tatyanna Semion, 17, last week, but there are still many questions about what happened. We’re live at the Orange County Jail with the details. https://t.co/NBUzCf9kDk pic.twitter.com/NqLyiz7IKE — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) July 19, 2019

The shooting took place on July 11 around 1:30 a.m. at the Aventura Apartments in the 5300 block of Cinderlane Parkway in northwest Orlando. Authorities described Davis’ apartment as a “party spot” for local kids. Davis shared his apartment with his 14-year-old brother.

Davis frequently had local kids over to the apartment, and handling guns was a common occurrence. At least two of the other kids at the apartment were known to regularly play with firearms. According the Orlando Sentinel, one of the teens invited to Davis’ apartment also owned a gun.

Davis and Simeon were sitting at the kitchen table when Davis began waving his silver revolver and called out “Let’s play Russian Roulette,” to the four other kids in the apartment. One boy who said “no” was looking down at his phone when he suddenly heard Davis’ revolver discharged.

2. Davis Fled the Apartment and Evaded Authorities

NEW DETAILS: An arrest report for Carrevious Davis, 18, states he pulled out a revolver and said “Let’s play Russian Roulette,” before Tatyanna Semion, 17, was fatally shot. We’re going through what we’ve learned on #News6 at noon. https://t.co/8JUOX1rqhD pic.twitter.com/A7KWWbeqUx — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) July 19, 2019

Everyone ran into the kitchen to see what had happened and found Simeon on the floor. David then began yelling Simeon’s name, pacing around the kitchen and begging her not to die. Panicked, Davis grabbed the revolver off the table and fled.

First responders pronounced Simeon dead at the scene.

Davis was arrested on July 18. It is unknown if Davis was apprehended by authorities or if he turned himself in.

3. Witnesses Said Davis Didn’t Know How to Handle a Gun

Witnesses in the apartment say the shooting was accidental and there was no struggle or fight between Davis and Simeon. The witnesses all told investigators that Davis just didn’t know how to properly handle a gun.

Earlier in the night, Davis brought the revolver out to show all of the kids. When a 13-year-old girl took the gun and cocked the revolver, the only way Davis knew how to unload the bullet was to have her fire the gun into a lake behind the apartment.

Authorities remained quiet for several days as they investigated Simeon’s death, leaving family and friends searching for answers. “I’m her family. Everybody else had family who loved her…and I’m still here looking for answers,” best friend Antavia Thomas said.

4. Family and Friends Held a Vigil for Simeon

The day after the shooting, Simeon’s family and friends held a vigil outside of the Aventura Apartments.

“God always takes the real ones. He always takes the good ones,” Simeon’s sister, who was not identified, said.

“She was a caring person you can listen to, you can talk to. She laughed all day long. She’s a sister I never had. Words can’t really explain our bond. I just want her back because it hurts that she’s gone,” Thomas told News 6.

5. A GoFundMe Account Has Been Created

Simeon’s mother, Clear Maximin, has started a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs and any other unanticipated expenses.

“My daughter Tatyana Simeon was an innocent victim shot at the age of 17 years old on July 11, 2019, in Orlando Florida, by kids playing with a gun. I never thought that would be burying my 17-year-old daughter in a million years,” Maximin wrote. “She had one more year to finish high school and she was a rising star.”