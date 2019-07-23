Federal Courthouse Shooting Reported in Los Angeles

A Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles became the scene of a shooting investigation Tuesday afternoon. A man was shot outside the building, according to police.

The shooting was reported at about 2:15 p.m. in the 300 block of 1st Street in downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police confirmed a Federal Court Security Officer encountered a man with a knife.

Today around 2:15 pm, @LAPDCentralArea officers responded to a radio call of a shooting involving a Federal Court Security Officer in front of the Federal Courthouse at 1st and Broadway,” LAPD HQ wrote on Twitter.

“The Federal Court Security Officer encountered a male armed with a knife which resulted in an officer involved shooting. The male was struck and transported for medical treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

@FBI and @USMarshalsHQ will be handling the investigation,” the department added on Twitter.

A man approached a federal courtroom security officer with a knife near a security checkpoint and repeatedly moved toward the guard, he reported. The FBI is leading the investigation, Andrew Blankstein, a reporter with NBC News, reported.

Preliminary information indicated the man was brandishing a knife, and he was shot by a security guard. It appeared that the man suffered a wound to his hand that was not life threatening, he reported.

More information will be released as it becomes available.