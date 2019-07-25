Orange Is the New Black Season 7 Cast & Spoilers

Orange is the New Black, Netlix’s groundbreaking and award-winning dramady series returns for its seventh and final season Friday, July 26, at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT. (WARNING! Spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up to the final season of OITNB!)

Season 6 saw many of our beloved, fan-favorite inmates split up after season 5’s prison riot. Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) was granted early release, as well as Blanca Flores (Laura Gomez) and Sophia (Laverne Cox), while Alex (Laura Prepon) and the rest of the “Riot Girls” were sent down the hill to the maximum security prison of Litchfield.

Meanwhile, Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson was sentenced to life in prison after she took the fall for the riot and was found guilty of the murder of CO Piscatella (Brad William Henke), and Lorna (Yael Stone) went into early labor, leaving fans wondering if she lost her baby. There was definitely a lot to unpack during the season 6 finale of the show.

Season 7 of the prison drama will follow Piper as she integrates back into society, Taystee as she copes with her life sentence, and Nicky, Red and the rest of the gang as they deal with life in max. “In its final season, the ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever,” Netflix announced of the new season.

So who all stars on the final season of the show? With so many of the main cast of women shipped off in different directions last season, fans might be curious about who they can expect to see in season 7. Aside from Taylor Shilling’s Piper and Laura Prepon’s Alex, Uzo Aduba’s Crazy Eyes, Danielle Brooks’ Taystee, Laura Gomez’s Blanca, Adrienne C Moore’s Black Cindy, Natasha Lyonne’s Nicky, Dale Soules’ Frieda, Kate Mulgrew’s Red and Dascha Polanco’s Daya are all reprising their roles for the final season, among many others. Check out our list of the returning cast below:

Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling)

Alex Vause (Laura Prepon)

Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson (Danielle Brooks)

Cindy “Black Cindy” Hayes (Adrienne C. Moore)

Suzanne “Cray Eyes” Warren (Uzo Aduba)

Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett (Taryn Manning)

Galina “Red” Reznikov (Kate Mulgrew)

Gloria Mendoza (Selenis Leyva)

Maria Ruiz (Jessica Pimentel)

Daya Diaz (Dascha Polanco)

Aleida Diaz (Elizabeth Rodriguez)

Nicky Nichols (Natasha Lyonne)

Lorna Morello (Yael Stone)

Blanca Flores (Laura Gomez)

Sophia Burset (Laverne Cox)

Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales (Jackie Cruz)

Madison “Badison” Murphy (Amanda Fuller)

Joe Caputo (Nick Sandow)

Frieda Berlin (Dale Soules)

Sam Healy (Michael Harney)

C.O. Joel Luschek (Matt Peters)

Fans can expect some other familiar faces throughout the final season of the show, although the above listed cast is confirmed to be returning for season 7.

Be sure to tune in Friday, July 26 at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT to catch the seventh and final season of Orange is the New Black on Netflix.

