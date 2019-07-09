Tom Steyer Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tom Steyer Net Worth: $1.6 billion

Tom Steyer, the billionaire investor who has spearheaded a campaign calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, is now launching a different campaign.

He announced on July 9, 2019, that he was joining the primary race for the Democratic 2020 presidential nomination. It’s unclear if Steyer will be able to qualify for the upcoming Democratic debates, based on rules set by the Democratic National Committee.

Steyer’s personal wealth could become a factor if his candidacy gains traction with voters. His estimated net worth according to Forbes is $1.6 billion.

1. Report: Tom Steyer Plans to Spend $100 Million On His Presidential Primary Campaign

Tom Steyer is late entering the game, but he plans to use his personal funds to try to catch up. A campaign spokesperson told the New York Times that Steyer is expecting to spend at least $100 million on the race. The newspaper pointed out that $100 million is more than Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Kamala Harris raised in the second quarter of 2019 combined.

Steyer has been a major contributor to Democratic candidates and progressive causes. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks money in politics, Steyer and his wife, Kat Taylor, were third on a list of the top individual donors in 2018.

The Steyers gave more than $73 million to Democratic candidates and liberals during that election cycle. Las Vegas businessman Sheldon Adelson was the largest donor, with more than $123 million given to Republican campaigns. Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg was in the second spot, giving $95 million predominantly to Democrats.

The Steyers contributed a larger sum in 2016. They donated more than $91 million that year.

2. Tom Steyer Earned His Fortune as a Hedge Fund Manager at Farallon Capital, Which He Founded in 1986

Tom Steyer earned his M.B.A from the Stanford University School of Business and went into work in finance. His early career included working as a trader at Goldman Sachs and in acquisitions ar Morgan Stanley.

At the time of his marriage in August of 1986, Steyer was still working as a partner with the investment banking Hellman & Friedman in San Fransisco, according to the wedding announcement in the New York Times.

But during that year, Steyer was also working on creating his own enterprise. He founded his own hedge fund, called Farallon Capital Management. He remained at the helm until 2012, when he sold his stake in the firm. The firm manages billions of dollars worth of assets.

3. Tom Steyer & His Wife Have Pledged to Give Away at Least Half of Their Fortune

Tom Steyer and wife Kat Taylor were among the first signers to the Giving Pledge, which was started in 2010 by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. They have promised to donate at least half of their fortune to charitable causes.

In a 2014 interview with Men’s Journal, Steyer explained that it was important to him that he be remembered for more than just his wealth. He said that around age 40, as he became more involved with the Episcopalian Church, he began thinking more about his legacy. “I really don’t want the highlight of my life to be my success as an investor.”

Joining the Giving Pledge was an important step in that process. Steyer’s 2010 letter when he signed the Giving Pledge explained that he and his wife only cared about having enough money to provide their children with great educations and health care. Everything beyond that was just extra.

Steyer wrote, “Admittedly, in our case, ‘to do’ is inextricably wound together with ‘to have.’ Having assets has enabled us to organize projects which we otherwise could not have and which we hope will leave our community and neighbors—both near and far—better off, at least in some small part. If we succeed, we will have left a wonderful legacy for our kids, and we can’t dismiss ‘having’ resources as an irrelevant aspect of that. But our pleasure and pride in life come from working with valued partners, not owning things or totaling up our net worth.”

4. Tom Steyer Donates to Environmental Causes & to His Alma Maters of Stanford and Yale

Forbes reports that Tom Steyer and Kat Taylor have “donated tens of millions of dollars to alma maters Stanford and Yale for ‘advanced energy research.” It was reported that in 2011 alone, they gave $40 million to Stanford and $25 million to Yale.

Steyer reportedly maintained a minor stake in Farallon Capital Management when he stepped down as the head of the firm in 2012. He shifted his investments around to better reflect his public stances on environment protection. The Washington Post reported in 2014 that Steyer was no longer investing in fossil fuels.

Steyer also launched the environmental advocacy group Next Gen America in 2013. The organization promotes climate change issues.

5. Tom Steyer Lives in San Francisco In a Home With Views

Tom Steyer has indicated that he prefers not to live an overly lavish lifestyle. In the Men’s Journal interview from 2014 referenced above, the reporter noted that Steyer drove an “outdated hybrid Honda Accord and wears a cheap Ironman watch with a Velcro band.”

Steyer grew up in New York City but has spent the majority of his adult life in San Francisco. The New Yorker reported in 2013 that the Steyers lived in the northwestern neighborhood of Sea Cliff. Their house had a view of the Golden Gate bridge. It’s unclear if the family still lives there. A search of property records in San Mateo County keeps owner names private.