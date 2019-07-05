Thousands Pack National Mall for Trump’s 4th of July Salute to America [Crowd Photos]

President Donald Trump hosted a Fourth of July event today called Salute to America. Despite some reports you might have seen on Twitter saying that almost no one attended, the attendance was actually quite significant. The photos you may have seen circulating were misleading, as thousands attended the Salute to America event today according to photos shared by people who were there and a live stream of the event. An estimated attendance isn’t available yet, but we will add it to the story if one is shared. Just how many people attended his event today? Learn more and see crowd photos below.

As you can see from the photo below, the attendance was massive for Salute to America today.

There was already a sizeable crowd waiting before the event started.

The crowd watches military bands play in front of the Lincoln Memorial while waiting for President Donald Trump’s @realDonaldTrump “Salute to America” address at 6:30pm. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/wvdAdjdYRU — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) July 4, 2019

The event lasted for one hour, but part of the event was delayed due to bad weather. You can see another crowd photo below.

BREAKING: Massive crowd waiting for President Trump to speak at the #SaluteToAmerica in Washington D.C.#4thOfJuly – @BreakingNLive pic.twitter.com/xbPlTE7jvm — Breaking News Global (@BreakingNAlerts) July 4, 2019

This event didn’t overlap with any other major events in D.C. The National Independence Day Parade ended just an hour before gates open for Salute to America. The Capitol Fourth concert started 30 minutes after the event ended.

Security has let through a crowd of hundreds of people who are attending the Salute to America. @ABC7News #July4th2019 #Salute2America pic.twitter.com/JVe6j9RoOo — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) July 4, 2019

The Department of Interior describes the event as a “celebration of America’s military with music, military demonstrations, and flyovers,” WAMU reported. Here are some more photos of the event today:

The crowd was large and some reports said it extended from the Lincoln Memorial to the Washington Monument. Here are some photos of the crowd.

BREAKING: Crowd at #SaluteToAmerica event in Washington D.C. goes from the Lincoln Memorial all the way down to the Washington Monument, thousands of people there — President Trump to speak shortly#4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/unxweznWWp — BNL NEWS🇺🇸 (@BreakingNLive) July 4, 2019

In a statement, Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt said: “For the first time in many years, the World War II Memorial and areas around the Reflecting Pool will be open for the public to enjoy a stunning fireworks display and an address by our Commander-in-Chief. We are excited to open these new areas so that more visitors may experience this year’s Independence Day celebration in our nation’s capital.”

Salute to America is designed to honor the armed forces. Trump also delivered a speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Live at 6:30 They braved getting soaked by afternoon showers at The Mall in DC but they were not detered… impressive crowd awaiting the arrival of President Trump motocade… #4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/2MNb5MDx09 — FERLC (@FloridaERLC) July 4, 2019

This video was passed around to show no one attended, but the video is not showing the crowd behind the camera. It’s showing the area where designated people would be sitting, not the general crowd. The area near the Capitol was also briefly evacuated due to severe weather.

Oh Big Crowd, Big Crowd. Biggest 4th of July attendance in the history no doubt 🤣🤣🤣. #Trump sit on your tank and swivel. https://t.co/6abNriDo9n — Lucy🇬🇧🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@lucyisherenow) July 4, 2019

Here’s a look before the group was cleared for weather:

We don’t yet know exactly how long the Salute to America event at the Lincoln Memorial has been delayed – but an announcement just came on over the loudspeaker, announcing the weather-related delay.

Unclear what time President Trump will now speak. pic.twitter.com/STNCVFUbAz — Heather Graf (@ABC7HeatherGraf) July 4, 2019

Fox News’ @ChadPergram reports area is now back open for Capitol Fourth viewing. https://t.co/kR9BJsZmgA — Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) July 4, 2019

Here is another photo of the significant-sized crowd on the National Mall. This was shown live during a live stream of the event.

According to The Guardian, this was the first time a President gave a speech on Independence Day in nearly seven decades. Trump spoke for nearly an hour to an enthusiastic crowd. Military flyovers were also featured during the event, and people gathered to hear Trump despite the rainy conditions.

During his speech, Trump told the history of Independence Day and said the country is stronger than it’s ever been before, thanks to the American spirit. He spoke of the country’s many accomplishments and said: “As long as we stay true to our purpose… As long as we never stop fighting for a better future, there will be nothing that America cannot do.”

This is a developing story.