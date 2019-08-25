Angel Reinosa: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Angel Reinosa, a rookie Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy, is now accused of making up the claim that he was shot by a sniper he said was firing from a perch in a four-story building.

Shortly after the shooting, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wrote, “Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy shot in shoulder and wounded at Lancaster station; shooter at large. #LASD SEB Special Weapons Team just landed on scene and searching for shooter.” Now, though, authorities say they think Reinosa made it up.

“Angel Reinosa admitted that he was not shot at from the apartment complex area as he previously claimed,” Capt. Kent Wegener said during a news conference on the evening of August 25, 2019.

Earlier, before that stunning development, the Sheriff’s Department wrote, “#LASD Deputy struck by gunfire at @LANLASD Station. Active scene, please stay away from area.” The shooting broke out at 2:48 p.m. at the station at 501 West Lancaster Boulevard. The wounded deputy was identified as Angel Reinosa, 21, a patrol trainee.

1. Police Now Say Reinosa Cut Holes in His Uniform Shirt

Deputy Angel Reinosa made it up. Official called his story "completely fabricated," says he cut two holes in his shirt, but detectives asked to see his wounds today and they saw no visible injury. pic.twitter.com/oqB1YCPkQ5 — Tim Conway Jr Show (@ConwayShow) August 25, 2019

In the news conference, Wegener said that Reinosa “also told investigators that he had caused the holes in his uniform shirt by cutting it with a knife.”

Previously, it had been claimed that the bullet flew from an apartment building designed for the mentally ill. It’s called Arbor Fields building and has 99 units.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy shot in shoulder and wounded at Lancaster station; shooter at large. #LASD SEB Special Weapons Team just landed on scene and searching for shooter. pic.twitter.com/JzOMO323yt — SEB (@SEBLASD) August 21, 2019

“A sniper shot one of our deputies as he was leaving the station,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris, in a press conference before Reinosa stood accused.

“The bullet came from a four-story apartment that caters to, is designed for, allows mentally ill people to live there, that’s all that lives there. Mentally ill people,” it was previously claimed.

At the time, the mayor characterized the shooting as random’.

2. The Wounded Deputy Was Earlier Described as Being in ‘Good Spirits’

A possible sniper is on the run after wounding a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Southern California https://t.co/mof4qU6RPM pic.twitter.com/5bW3X0EPz0 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 22, 2019

Initially, authorities attributed the fact that Reinosa was not more seriously injured to the fact he was wearing a vest.

Just after 9 p.m. on August 21, 2019, the Sheriff’s Department wrote, “Thanks for all the thoughts and prayers, our wounded deputy @LANLASD is in stable condition & good spirits. The scene is still active, more information will be provided once available.”

The LAPD tweeted, “We are monitoring the ongoing incident of an LA County Sheriff’s deputy being shot and wounded at their Lancaster station. Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy for a speedy recovery, and the men and women throughout this country committed to protecting their communities.” All of that came before the latest news, though.

3. The Motive for the Alleged Hoax Is Not Clear

Mayor of Lancaster says an @LASDHQ #deputy was shot by a #SNIPER. The rookie deputy was walking in the sheriff’s station parking lot when he was shot by someone in a nearby mental health facility. That building overlooks the sheriff’s station parking lot https://t.co/FFzG6VcaUX pic.twitter.com/hV3FZwDWvn — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 22, 2019

Why would a sheriff’s deputy allegedly fabricate a sniper attack, leading to great expenditure of law enforcement resources? That’s unknown, authorities say. “Reinosa failed to provide information regarding his motivation for this act,” according to Wegener.

Other members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department took to social media to condemn the attack before the Reinosa development.

“The contemptible assault on Deputy Reinosa & @LANLASD Deps. wasn’t only an attack on #LASD, it was an attack on the sensible mechanisms of our safety, & an affront to all @CountyofLA residents. May those who commendably responded be steadfast in locating & arresting the shooter,” wrote Sergeant Benjamin Grubb on Twitter. He’s with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

A woman who tweets as Deputy Trina with the LASD wrote on Twitter, “Such a big sigh of relief our partner @LANLASD

Deputy is doing so well after being shot today. Every day is a scary day for all #LEO. Thank you for your prayers and support. We appreciate you.”

4. Authorities Now Say The Sniper Shooting Was ‘Completely Fabricated’

Manhunt on for sniper who shot sheriff's deputy in shoulder at Lancaster station | https://t.co/qrSisSeFDB https://t.co/5gkmzNwCPF — Keir F-E (@Keir110) August 22, 2019

The sheriff’s official, in the August 25 news conference, was blunt, saying of Angel Reinosa’s report: “There was no sniper, no shots fired and no gunshot injury sustained to his shoulder — completely fabricated.”

The mayor of Lancaster provided more details of the shooting.

“One of our newest deputies is gunned down as he gets into his car,” he said. “It shakes the core of everything we have/

Sheriff’s department secured the place where it occurred. There was a school in the shooter’s range. The school was locked down.”

He added: “I can’t say enough good things about how well the Sheriff’s Department responded and how quicklu they responded. They averted something that could have been much worse.”

5. The Lack of Injuries Made Authorities Suspicious

Los Angeles Times: Possible sniper opens fire at Lancaster sheriff's station, wounding one deputy.https://t.co/AQXzI9ZH0u via @GoogleNews — Steve Cabeza (@ClubCabeza) August 22, 2019

NBC Los Angeles reported that the lack of injuries to Reinosa, despite the uniform shirt holes, made authorities suspicious of the claim.

According to CNN, reporting in the earlier stages, the deputy was wearing a bullet proof vest that provided him with some protection. Although he was hit in the chest, the bullet was deflected by the vest into his shoulder, according to the cable news network.

CNN reported that the building is government subsidized.

“It’s a difficult tactical situation,” Parris said before Reinosa stood accused. “There is no control over who goes in or out of the building and there are still people inside.”