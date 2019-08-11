Jeffrey Epstein’s Cellmate Reportedly Transferred Out Prior to Suicide

The suicide of alleged sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continues to mystify the nation, and how the 66-year-old was able to kill himself while incarcerated at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York is currently under FBI investigation, and U.S. Attorney General William Barr has opened up an official probe into the case.

Epstein’s body was found in his cell around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, and he was pronounced dead from cardiac arrest after being taken to the hospital. The financier was facing up to 45 years in prison if convicted of conspiracy and sex trafficking dozens of underage girls in the states of New York and Florida.

Epstein was Alone and Unmonitored Prior to His Death

While conspiracy theories run wild on social media, more details have emerged on how Epstein could’ve committed suicide in such a maximum-security jail, the same prison facility which has held high profile defendants such as crime boss John Gotti, terrorist Ramzi Yousef, and Mexican drug lord, El Chapo, especially after his attempt to kill himself a mere two weeks prior.

After Epstein’s first suicide attempt, his cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, 51, a former New York police officer in jail and facing the death penalty for allegedly kidnapping and killing four men, was questioned in regards to the incident. Tartaglione claimed to have helped Epstein after finding him unconscious in their cell. He immediately alerted the correction officers of the Epstein’s situation and credited himself for helping save his cellmate’s life.

An official with knowledge of the investigation told The New York Times that at the time of Epstein’s death, he was alone in his cell, and had been taken off suicide watch six days after his attempting to hang himself. The law enforcement official said in lieu of being on suicide watch, the financier was supposed to be checked by guards every 30 minutes in the protective housing unit, but that that procedure was not followed the night before Epstein’s death.

The source also mentioned that Epstein’s cellmate had been transferred out of their shared unit, which is another violation of the jail’s procedures. At the MCC, it’s reportedly standard practice for inmates on suicide watch to be assigned a cellmate, a person to provide company for someone with suicidal tendencies, and to alert guards for any emergencies that may arise, as Tartaglione once did.

It’s currently unclear as to why Epstein’s cellmate was transferred out, or why guards were unable to check in on Epstein every half-hour as they were instructed. The two guards on duty during Epstein’s death were reportedly both working overtime. The official told the New York Times that one of the corrections officers was working his fifth straight day of OT.

Epstein’s alleged suicide comes after a slew of once-sealed documents named prominent politicians, all of whom have denied the accusations, in connection with the Epstein scandal. Jeffrey Epstein, who was an extremely wealthy investment adviser, also spent time with some of the world’s most highly influential people, including President Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew. According to Politico, both the president and former president had flown on Epstein’s private planes. However, although Clinton and Trump knew Jeffrey Epstein, there have been no proven accusations of sexual impropriety involving them in connection with Epstein.

