Odessa Shooting: Multiple Victims Reported

Police in western Texas are searching for what is now believed to be two shooters in Odessa and Midland.

A police spokesperson for the Odessa department first confirmed to Heavy over the phone that multiple people had been injured. There was not immediate information avaialble about whether any of the victims had been killed.

Police have since confirmed to CBS News that at least 30 people have been shot. 20 of them were shot in Odessa, and another 10 of the injuries occurred in Midland.

BREAKING: 30 people have been shot between Odessa & Midland Texas, police tell CBS News. There are 2 suspect on the loose in 2 separate vehicles. As of 5:05p EST today, per police:

10 victims shot in Midland

20 victims shot in Odessa

Midland Police: There Are Two Suspects in Separate Vehicles

The Texas Department of Public Safety is warning drivers to avoid I-20 in Odessa, Midland and Spring Spring. Midland Police confirmed that they are looking for a suspect who may be driving a gold or white-colored small Toyota truck. the person is believed to be armed with a rifle.

A second suspect may be driving a U.S. Post Office vehicle, according to police. Midland Police shared that “one suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland.”

CBS7 reported that the multiple victims shot include at least one Texas state trooper. The City of Midland has said that a gunmen opened fire on an officer, before shooting at several other people.

Odessa Police: The Shootings Appear to Have Been Random

Odessa Police shared via social media that the suspect in the U.S. mail truck had apparently stolen the vehicle. At this time, police believe that the two shooters were firing at random people.

Midland Police Are Investigating Reports of an Active Shooter at a Home Depot in Odessa

Meanwhile, the Midland Police Department has also reported that they were investigating reports of an active shooter at the Home Depot in Odessa. Midland and Odessa are located about 20 miles away from each other. Midland Police are urging people to “stay away from the area and stay in your homes.”

Lock DownLock down in place. Officers are looking for suspect in shooting in the are of UTPB Campus. LOCK DOWN NOW — UT Permian Basin (@utpb) August 31, 2019

The University of Texas in Odessa has also warned students via social media to get somewhere safe and stay there. The university posted at 4:42 p.m. ET, “Lock DownLock down in place. Officers are looking for suspect in shooting in the are of UTPB Campus. LOCK DOWN NOW.”

This is a developing story.