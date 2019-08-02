Shelia Eddy: Where Is She Today?

One warm night in July 2012, 16-year-old Skylar Neese failed to return home from a hang-out with her two best friends, Shelia Eddy and Rachel Shoaf. For months, Eddy and Shoaf insisted they had dropped Neese back off at her home before midnight that night and they had no idea where she went.

Within a matter of months, however, Rachel Shoaf would suffer a nervous breakdown and admit to police that she and Eddy were responsible for stabbing and killing their friend, simply because they “didn’t like her.”

Today, Shelia Eddy, 23, remains imprisoned at Lakin Correctional Center in Mason County, West Virginia. Her co-defendant, Rachel Shoaf, is also serving time at Lakin.

Social Media Indicates There Was a Falling Out Between the 3 Friends

As police would soon come to learn, the three best friends had a falling out shortly before Neese’s murder.

On July 4, just two days before her disappearance, Neese tweeted, “‘It really doesn’t take much to p***s me off’ and ‘Sick of being at f*****g home. Thanks “friends,” love hanging out with you all too.'” On July 5, she took to Twitter once again to write, “you doing s*** like that is why I can NEVER completely trust you.”

Multiple outlets report that Neese was hesitant to hang out with the girls on the night of July 6, but relented, agreeing to spend time with them. Little did she know, that would prove to be a fatal mistake.

In the months after the murder, Shelia Eddy remained extremely active on social media. Her Twitter is still active today, and you can check it out here.

The day after she ruthlessly killed her friend, she posted a happy birthday on Twitter to another friend. Then, in November 2012, she wrote, “No one on this earth can handle me and Rachel if you think you can you’re wrong.”

In April 2013, Eddy tweeted, “we really did go on three,” referring to the fact that she and Shoaf agreed to begin stabbing Neese on the count of three on the night of July 6.

By December of the prior year, Shoaf could not bear the burden of guilt. She suffered a mental breakdown and was admitted to a psychiatric ward. After being discharged six days later, she went to the police and confessed that she and Eddy had murdered. Eddy continued to deny her involvement in the killing.

Within a few months, police had enough evidence to arrest Eddy. On May 1, she was arrested in a restaurant parking lot.

Eddy was charged as an adult. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 15 years.

