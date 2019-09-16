Police: Alexis Wilson, 18, Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ a Tulsa School With an AK-47

Police: Alexis Wilson, 18, Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ a Tulsa School With an AK-47

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
alexis wilson

PCSO The Pittsburg County Oklahoma Sheriff charged Alexis Wilson, 18, with making terroristic threats after she allegedly threatened to 'shoot up' her former high school with an AK47 she bought.

The Pittsburg County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office charged Alexis Wilson, 18, with making a terroristic threat after she allegedly told a co-worker she would shoot up her former school.

According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post and local media report, an anonymous tip that the teen had videos of herself firing off semi-automatic weapons and she allegedly said she was “going to shoot up the school.”

According to McAlester News, the sheriff’s incident report reads that following the arrest, deputies “seized a black AK-47 with six magazines and a black 12-gauge shotgun with stock sleeve for extra shells.”

It was noted in the report that a “standard magazine is 30 rounds for an AK-47, which has a cyclic rate of fire of about 600 rounds per minute and a semi-automatic rate of 40 rounds per minute.”

Wilson allegedly said she would shoot up the school she attended for her freshman year, McAlester High School.

This post will be updated.

Read More
,