Police: Alexis Wilson, 18, Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ a Tulsa School With an AK-47

The Pittsburg County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office charged Alexis Wilson, 18, with making a terroristic threat after she allegedly told a co-worker she would shoot up her former school.

According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post and local media report, an anonymous tip that the teen had videos of herself firing off semi-automatic weapons and she allegedly said she was “going to shoot up the school.”

According to McAlester News, the sheriff’s incident report reads that following the arrest, deputies “seized a black AK-47 with six magazines and a black 12-gauge shotgun with stock sleeve for extra shells.”

It was noted in the report that a “standard magazine is 30 rounds for an AK-47, which has a cyclic rate of fire of about 600 rounds per minute and a semi-automatic rate of 40 rounds per minute.”

Wilson allegedly said she would shoot up the school she attended for her freshman year, McAlester High School.

