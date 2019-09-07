Bianca Andreescu’s Boyfriend: Is She Still Dating Ben Sigouin?

Bursting on the professional tennis scene in a huge way is Canadian superstar Bianca Andreescu. While the 19-year-old is set to face Serena Williams at the 2019 U.S. Open finals at the Arthur Ashe stadium in New York, and could win her first ever Grand Slam title, fans can’t help but wonder about Andreescu’s life off the court, and if she’s dating anyone special.

Between training, flying around the world for tournaments, and spending time with her parents Nicu and Maria Andreescu, it can’t be easy to find for romance. However, in 2017, Andreescu went public with her relationship with fellow Canadian tennis player, Benjamin Sigouin. He posted a photo of the couple on Instagram with the caption, “1 with my Number 1” and a heart emoji, while she left a message in the comments section, “I like me better when I’m with you,” with the kissing face emoji.

Ben Sigouin Is Also a Tennis Player

Both tennis players from Canada, Ben and Bianca originally met through the juniors tournament circuit, both being rising stars in their community. Around the time they started dating in 2017, Bianca and Ben were the male and female champions at the Playsight Skills Challenge at the Odlum Brown VanOpen.

Canadian Bianca Andreescu gets a congratulatory hug from BF/player Ben Sigouin as she reaches the girls' QFs. #younglove #Paree #Awwwww pic.twitter.com/BmA82trzLV — Tennis.Life (@tennislifenews) June 7, 2017

They were each other’s support system through grueling schedules, however, in 2018, Sigouin decided to play in the NCAA before turning pro, and enrolled at University of North Carolina. Formally ranked No. 4 as a junior player, Sigouin was named Atlantic Coast Freshman of the year, and is looking forward to another stellar year in 2019.

Sigouin told Tennis Canada that he has no regrets choosing to attend college before going pro, and credits friend and fellow tennis player Brayden Schnur for helping him making the decision. “Brayden went to UNC and he tried to influence me to come here, explaining what a great school it is. I didn’t have very much knowledge about college or playing collegiate tennis, so he gave me some insights and I am very happy with the decision that I made. I’m lucky because I’ve had so many fantastic memories so far,” he said. “I’ve won some match at three-all and earlier this year we made the Final Four at the Indoor Nationals. Hopefully this is just the beginning of another great year.”

“The facilities available to the players and the level of tennis has really gone up in the NCAA,” Sigouin continued. “It provides you with opportunities that you might not have otherwise had. Nowadays, with the way the tour is organized, it is not always easy to turn pro. You need a bit more time to mature both physically and mentally to be able to compete with that caliber of players. That is why I think that college is a fantastic option and it has greatly benefitted me.” Sigouin is looking to turn pro after graduation.

Bianca and Ben are No Longer a Couple

View this post on Instagram Sup A post shared by Bianca (@biancaandreescu_) on Jun 1, 2019 at 10:44am PDT

Whether it was the long distance or the vastly different schedules after Ben started at UNC instead of going pro like Bianca, the young tennis power couple no longer appear to be an item. They’ve unfollowed each other on social media, and haven’t been seen together in quite some time.

While Ben continues to focus on his career and life at UNC, Bianca has a full plate after entering the WTA circuit, going pro, brand deals, and keeping up her intense work-out regime. If Bianca is dating someone new, she’s keeping the relationship out of the public eye.

