Claudia Ochoa Felix: ‘Anthrax Empress’ Instagram Star Found Dead

Claudia Ochoa Felix, an Instagram star known as the “Anthrax Empress,” was found dead in the Mexican city of Culiacan, according to multiple local outlets.

Local reports have offered conflicting accounts of Felix’s death, with some citing a drug overdose and others siting signs of asphyxiation on the influencer, whose looks were often compared to that of Kim Kardashian.

Per Vanity Fair, Felix was the mother of three children. Here’s what you need to know:

Felix Was 34 Years Old at the Time of Her Death; Photos of Her Body Have Allegedly Circulated Online

I can’t believe my girl died. RIP Claudia Ochoa Felix. My favorite Sinaloa influencer 😔 pic.twitter.com/At2C9DNz5L — C h a n d r a (@ChimiLo) September 16, 2019

Felix, whose death appears to have first been reported on Sept. 14, was 34 years old at the time of her death. She was the mother of three young children.

According to a local news outlet, Felix had been at a nightclub earlier that evening, and returned to her home with a man. That man was the one who called the paramedics the next day, per the site.

There are also reportedly photos circulating of Felix’s dead body on the internet. Those not wishing to find them should be wary of searching Felix’s name on Twitter. “I feel so bad Claudia Ochoa Felix’s kids especially with that picture of her deceased going around,” one person tweeted.

Given Felix’s Rumored Affiliation With the Sinaloa Cartel, Questions of Assassination Have Emerged Following Her Death

Felix was rumored to be affiliated with the famous Sinaloa Cartel, and to be the “top assassin” for Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman prior to his extradition to the United States.

This is a developing post and will be updated.