30 Missing After Dive Boat Fire Off California Coast

A 75-foot dive boat on a three-day trip to the Channel Islands off the California coast with more than 30 people on board caught fire and sank. Authorities and reports say there are dozens of fatalities. According to the Coast Guard, it was dispatched at around 3:30 a.m. Pacific time to a boat in distress. The vessel was fully engulfed in flames. Police and marine enforcement officials are reporting that the vessel, “Conception” is based in Santa Barbara.

The Ventura County Fire Department said it “responded to boat fire off the north side of Santa Cruz Island …” and it’s reported that at least five people were rescued, possibly crew members.

The dive boat is owned by Truth Aquatics.

Twitter emergency scanner accounts from Los Angeles and Ventura County are reporting that 34 are dead and a “coastline search now underway seemingly as a contingency but units are reporting the info from the boat crew was definitive.”

These reports are not fully confirmed by officials.

The first reports were that a “fully involved” fire aboard teh vessel in Platts Harbor in Santa Cruz Island off the coast of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. “…reportedly 30+ souls on board, rescues are in progress. Numerous resources on scene & responding including private boats, USCG copters, FD boats.”

Santa Barbara County PIO: 5 people were rescued and 34 are missing #breaking https://t.co/ONZlCfSzli — Jen Buesinger Sperry (@jenbuesinger) September 2, 2019

Reports said that five “crew escaped per the Captain of the boat, 1 being treated for a broken leg. The remainder of the persons on board are unaccounted for. Being treated as a crime scene, FF’s knocking down fire while trying to not sink the remains of the boat.”

#SantaCruzIsland: The vessel was reported to be named "Conception". This is a 75 foot diving vessel owned by Truth Aquatics out of Santa Barbara. According to their website, the vessel was on a 3 day dive to the Northern Channel Islands. https://t.co/e70cLpCMPv pic.twitter.com/eyGdX6pDiL — VCscanner (@VCscanner) September 2, 2019

According to its website, the vessel Conception holds “46 people maximum, 13 double bunks, 20 single bunks.” The craft holds 1600 gallons of fuel.