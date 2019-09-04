5 Key Matchups in Bears-Packers Season Opener

The NFL kicks off its 100th season Thursday evening with a game featuring the league’s oldest rivalry. The Green Bay Packers will go into Soldier Field to take on the defending NFC champion Chicago Bears. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 16-5 in his career against Chicago, including his 20-point comeback against the Bears week one of last season.

The Bears are coming off their best season in nearly a decade, going 12-4 and winning the NFC North before losing in the first round of the playoffs. Chicago went 1-1 against Green Bay last year, and if they want to build off their success last season, they will have to start with strong divisional play–and that means sweeping the Packers.

Chicago hasn’t swept this series since 2007, and they are in a better spot personnel-wise than they have been in over a decade. But Green Bay still has Aaron Rodgers, and the Bears will have to win several key matchups throughout the game in order to emerge with a win. Here are five key battles to watch in Thursday night’s game:

Chuck Pagano /vs/ Matt LaFleur

Each coach will be coaching his first game with his respective team. One has much more experience than the other, but experience doesn’t matter as much as execution. Packers’ first-year head coach Matt LaFleur remains a relative unknown, but his inexperience shouldn’t necessarily count against him–after all, Matt Nagy didn’t do too badly his first season.

The Bears, and especially Bears new DC Chuck Pagano, cannot underestimate the Packers. Neither Pagano nor LaFleur will want to be predictable, but sooner or later, one coach will make a mistake. The coach that capitalizes and makes better adjustments throughout the game will have the upper hand.

Kyle Fuller /vs/ Davante Adams

This matchup is always key between these two teams. Fuller is coming off an All-Pro season. Adams is coming off a career year, and he played very well against the Bears in 2018. In two games against Chicago last year, Adams caught 13 passes for 207 yards, a touchdown, and a two-point conversion. He was targeted 21 times, and he’s Green Bay’s best receiver, so Rodgers will throw to him often.

Fuller believes he is a top-five cornerback in the league, and he certainly played like it last year. He will need to play like it again on Thursday night.

James Daniels /vs/ Kenny Clark

This will be Daniels’ first time starting at center as a pro. After week one of his rookie season, Daniels started at guard for the Bears, and he played very well. Now, he’s moving back to the position he played in college, and he seems excited about the transition.

Clark had six sacks with Green Bay last season, and he will be coming at Daniels hard. Former Bears center Olin Kreutz recently stated that he’s not concerned about the almost 22-year old Daniels’ youth. “When I watch James Daniels, he does things at an elite level at a young age. I really think you’re looking at a kid who could be the best center in the NFL for a while,” he said. Thursday night will be an excellent first test.

Mitchel Trubisky /vs/ Adrian Amos

This matchup is key largely because as former teammates, Amos and Trubisky may know each other’s weak spots better than most players in this game. Packer fans on social media seem to think Amos will get the best of Trubisky:

Me when Trubisky throws his 3rd consecutive pick to Amos while running from Preston and Za’Darius pic.twitter.com/3sOooMV6Y2 — Jaylon (@jaylonthe5th) September 3, 2019

Adrian Amos pick sixes off of Trubisky. 👌 followed by Haha giving up 3 tds to Adams. — Jason (@Jason23691447) July 19, 2019

How early and often Trubisky tests Amos will be extremely telling. Amos only has three career interceptions, but he has been consistently solid. He has, however, been beaten deep multiple times:

Compare this to Jackson’s partner last year, Adrian Amos. Amos doesn’t have the same instincts. Remember that crucial step or two he gains before the ball is out? Amos didn’t take them before Foles chucks a floater over the middle against Cover 2, and the result is costly. #Bears pic.twitter.com/WwwYjXh8d0 — Jack Soble (@jacksobleTLS) June 27, 2019

If Trubisky plays smart and takes what the Packers defense gives him, the Bears have an excellent chance to put up some points.

Khalil Mack /vs/ the Entire Packers Offensive Line

Mack seems to enjoy playing against the Packers. In two games against Green Bay, Mack has 4.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown. He will have to be a force again in this game.

For all intents and purposes, Mack seems more than ready to go. When asked recently what his favorite part of the Bears-Packers rivalry was, he stated simply: “Sacking Aaron Rodgers.” He’ll have another opportunity to do just that on Thursday night.