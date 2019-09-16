Marquise Brown, Antonio’s Cousin, Named in Britney Taylor Lawsuit

Marquise Brown has been identified as the unnamed NFL player mentioned in Britney Taylor’s lawsuit against Antonio Brown. Brown, a rookie for the Ravens, is not implicated in any wrongdoing in the lawsuit; rather, he’s named as being present on one of the evenings in which Taylor claims an alleged assault occurred.

Mike Florio of ProFootball Talk of NBC Sports was the first to break the news. Florio added that Marquise “is expected to give information that will support his cousin’s position,” and is expected to speak with the NFL in the coming days.

You can read the entire lawsuit here. Here’s what you need to know:

Marquise Brown Is Antonio Brown’s Cousin

Marquise Brown may be listed as a potential witness in Taylor’s lawsuit against Brown, but he’s been connected to Brown for his entire life. The two are cousins, as many publications have noted.

While he was playing for Oklahoma, Marquise shared to a local student newspaper that he and Antonio would speak regularly, with Antonio offering pointers to his younger cousin. Both of the men are wide receivers; Marquise said to OU Daily, “It’s very nice, I learn a lot from him. He just keeps me motivated every time I see him out there on the field.”

This is a developing post and will be updated.