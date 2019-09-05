Mike Davis: 10TV Meteorologist Accused of Child Porn Possession

Mike Davis is a meteorologist with 10TV in Ohio. In September 2019, he was accused of possessing child pornography by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Columbus.

NBC Columbus reports, citing court documents, that on August 5, Davis, 60, is accused of trying to sell a pornographic image of a female child. A second-degree felony. The station says that Davis’ home was searched by sheriff’s deputies on the morning of September 5. The meteorologist lives in the Upper Arlington, northwest of downtown Columbus. Davis will be arraigned on September 6.

According to Davis’ bio on WBNS’ website says that he has been working as a meteorologist since 1987. That bio says that Davis has written a book about the weather in Ohio as well as working in education programs with the Franklin Park Conservatory.

