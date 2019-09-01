Odessa Shooter Armed With AR-Style Rifle, Police Said

The Odessa shooting suspect was armed with an AR-style rifle, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Investigators are still working to confirm how the suspect acquired the gun. It was not immediately released whether the shooter obtained the gun legally.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke about gun control at the press conference September 1, 2019, less than 24 hours after the shooting that began with a routine traffic stop near Interstate 20 at about 3:15 p.m. August 31. At least 7 victims were killed, and an additional 24 victims were injured. Read more about the victims here.

The shooting was within one month of another mass shooting in El Paso in which Patrick Crusius allegedly killed 22 people at Walmart. He was charged with capital murder and federal hate crimes charges after investigators discovered a manifesto decrying “race mixing” and saying the shooting spree was a response to the “Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

Crusius was armed with an AK-style assault rifle that came from Romania.

FBI officials said at the press conference for the Odessa Midland shooting they have not yet determined a motive in the August 31, 2019 shooting, but they do not believe it was connected to domestic terrorism.

When asked by a reporter if it was time to ban assault rifles, Abbott said government officials are exploring all options. He noted that not all mass shooters use AR-style weapons.

“We are going to look at every issue. There is not one issue we won’t look at,” he said at the press conference.

Here’s what you need to know:

Odessa Shooter Used AR-Style Rifle in Mass Shooting, Police Said

The Odessa shooting suspect was armed with an AR-style rifle, Gerke said at a press conference following Texas’ second mass shooting in August.

Police are still working to determine how the suspect acquired the gun. It was not immediately clear whether he purchased the gun legally.

The National Rifle Association said that AR-15s are “America’s Most Popular Rifles.” CNBC reported in 2016 that about 5 million Americans own AR-15s, while NBC reported in 2017 Americans own a total of 15 million AR-15s. Sales of the controversial weapon typically spike following mass shootings.

Abbott: Officials Need to Find Solution to Keep Guns From Dangerous People While Protecting 2nd Amendment Rights

Gov. Greg Abbott: Growing frequency of shootings, terror attacks demands action.https://t.co/Q9TcAceDcA — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 1, 2019

Abbott said in a press conference government officials must find a solution for gun control that will keep guns out of the hands of people who would commit a mass shooting like the August 31 tragedy in Odessa and Midland, while still protecting the 2nd Amendment rights of citizens.

“I’m heartbroken by the crying of the people in the state of the Texas. I’m tired of the dying of the people in the state of Texas,” he said.

He stopped short of saying AR-15 assault rifles should be banned. A reporter asked if it was time to ban the controversial gun, a common weapon used in mass shootings.

Abbott responded that not all mass shootings involve assault rifles. AR-15s were not used in the Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas May 18, 2018, or in Texas’ largest mass shooting in Killeen, Texas October 16, 1991 at Luby’s Cafeteria.

Banning assault rifles is an issue that will be examined, he said.

“We are going to look at every issue. There is not one issue we won’t look at,” he said.