President Trump Tweets Reaction to Impeachment Announcement

President Donald Trump was quick to react on Twitter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement indicating a formal impeachment inquiry will begin on Trump. He called the announcement “witch hunt garbage” and “Presidential harassment.”

He later shared a video, which shows clips of a series of Democratic politicians calling for impeachment.

“Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!” he wrote on Twitter.

He continued in a series of tweets, “Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and, of course, Maxine Waters! Can you believe this?”

“They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt!” Trump continued.

“PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” he concluded in all caps.

Pelosi said in her statement “no one is above the law” and claimed Trump betrayed the oath of office of the President of the United States.

“The President must be held accountable. No one is above the law,” Pelosi said.

Earlier in the day September 24, 2019, Trump said on Twitter he would release “the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript” of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

“You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call,” he wrote on Twitter.

He called the announcement “a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time.”

He later shared a photo displaying a 55 percent approval rating from Rasmussen Reports.

Pelosi responded to Trump’s planned release of the phone call transcript, telling CNN “it’s not about that.”

“You don’t ask foreign governments to help us in our election. That’s what we try to stop with Russia. It’s wrong… President’s words way tons. Weigh tons. And just bringing up the election is bad enough. That there would be a quid pro quo isn’t necessarily in the conversation, but in the sequencing. So this is not a good thing for a democracy, for the leader of the free world to be talking like that, and I don’t even know if there are any scruples involved. That’s why I say they think lawlessness is a virtue and now want to export it to another country.”

