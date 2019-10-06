WATCH: Joshua Brown’s Full Testimony Video at Amber Guyger’s Trial

Joshua Brown testified at Amber Guyger’s trial on September 24, 2019. He was found shot to death on the night of October 4, 2019. Officials have not announced any suspected connection between his testimony and his death. When Brown was shot, Amber Guyger had already been sentenced to 10 years and the Internet was already debating the hug that Botham Jean’s brother offered her during her sentencing. Brown’s mother has asked Botham Jean’s family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, to investigate his death, saying that her son had no enemies. Now people are wondering just what it was that Brown said at the trial. You can watch the videos of his testimony below.

Brown Broke Down During the Trial & Needed a Break

In the video shared above by the Dallas Morning News, Joshua Brown can be seen breaking down during his testimony about Botham Jean’s shooting. He needed a break because he got so emotional.

In his testimony, Brown said he had met Botham Jean the day of his shooting because of a noise complaint. But he had heard Jean before. He said he heard him singing Gospel music and songs by Drake.

His full testimony is below, provided by Law & Crime. You may need to start the video at the beginning to see the full testimony.

He said he heard about a noise complaint from the leasing office earlier that day at 2 p.m. and that was when he met Botham Jean for the first time, just before Jean was later killed. He said the complaint was strange because there had been no noise. He left later that night to watch a football game.

Attorney Lee Merritt Said that Brown’s Testimony Undermined Part of Guyger’s Defense

Attorney Lee Merritt was the one who first broke the news of Brown’s murder. He had spoken to an Assistant District Attorney in the Dallas District Attorney’s office who confirmed Brown’s identity to him before local news revealed his name.

Merritt represents Botham Jean’s family. Joshua Brown’s mother has now asked him to investigate her son’s murder, he shared on social media.

In a post on Facebook, Merritt said that Brown provided key testimony that undermined Guyger’s defense. He wrote: “This is an emotional moment in court where Joshua Brown talks about what he knew about Botham Jean. He breaks down and court has to go into recess. He was deeply effected by this murder. But by testifying that he could hear Botham singing in his apartment he undermines a key element of the defense. Amber claimed she shouted commands to Botham before shooting him. She didn’t. No one heard that. No neighbors. No passerby’s. Not Joshua as he walked down the corridor. No one. I just learned from the medical examiner that Joshua was shot in his mouth and his chest. He was ambushed at his apartment complex as he got out of his car and shot at close range. His mother asked that I do whatever it takes to get to the bottom of his murder. She suspects foul play and it is difficult to rule it out. He had no known enemies. He worked for a living. He was not in the streets. We need answers. Immediately.”

Merritt shared on Twitter that Joshua Brown was shot at close range while he exited his car at his apartment’s parking lot. Although he initially said that Brown was shot in the mouth and chest, he later clarified that this is disputed and they’ll be awaiting the autopsy report to know for sure.

Merritt said that Brown’s mother has asked him to investigate her son’s murder, because her son didn’t have any enemies.

Brown was found at Atera Apartments at the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road late Friday night with multiple gunshot wounds, Dallas News reported. Witnesses said that a silver four-door sedan was seen leaving the parking lot quickly after they heard gunshots.

A suspect and motive aren’t known.

Joshua Brown was only 28 years old. He was running a business operating AirBNB properties in Los Angeles and Atlanta and was working on getting another property in Dallas, according to his testimony.

