Ovidio Guzman Lopez, El Chapo’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ovidio Guzman Lopez, a son of imprisoned cartel leader “El Chapo,” is accused of being involved in his father’s Sinaloa cartel since he was a teenager. An indictment in the United States says that Ovidio Guzman Lopez is also known as “El Raton” and “Raton Nuevo.”

That translates to the The Mouse or The New Mouse. El Chapo’s full name is Joaquín Guzmán Loera; he started the powerful Sinaloa cartel in 1989 and built it into a massive enterprise funneling drugs into the United States.

A massive gun battle erupted on October 17, 2019 in the streets of Culiacán, Sinaloa, as Mexican security forces fought cartel gunmen. The military briefly took the son of El Chapo into custody (Ovidio Guzman Lopez). In 2018, The New York Post reported that U.S. government officials had stated “… The defendant’s (El Chapo’s) sons remain in charge of his vast drug trafficking empire.”

However, Reuters has now confirmed that El Chapo’s son was released. “Heavily armed cartel fighters surrounded security forces and made them free one of drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s sons, whose brief apprehension triggered intense gunbattles across the city of Culiacan,” the site reported. CNN, though, reported that it’s unclear whether Ovidio remains in custody due to the nature of the unrest. CNBC is also reporting that “Heavily armed cartel fighters surrounded security forces and made them free” Ovidio.

According to AZCentral, the “extended gun battle with high-caliber weapons” unfolded on Thursday, October 17, 2019 throughout the streets of Culiacán, and the city was ringed with burning vehicles. “Heavily armed civilians in trucks” opened fire with sniper rifles and machine guns. Mexican security forces blocked entrance to the city and were there in force, the site reported.

However, El Horizonte then reported, “They leave (him) free. After clashes, the decision was made to release Ovidio Guzmán, son of #Chapo and thus try to avoid more violence.”

Here’s what you need to know about El Chapo’s son:

1. Mexican Authorities Initially Confirmed the Arrest of El Chapo’s Son in a News Conference But Then Said They Retreated to ‘Recover Calm’

#Enterate

– Ovidio Guzmán López, hijo del Chapo Guzmán, tiene 28 años y es conocido como #ElRaton

-Es hijo de Griselda López Pérez, segunda esposa del Chapo

– En EEUU fueacusado por distribuir cocaína, metanfetaminas y mariguana pic.twitter.com/ynfGCW1OFn — LaGaceta.me (@LaGaceta_me) October 18, 2019

Riodoce, a Spanish-language publication based in Culiacan, reported that the Secretary of Public Security and Citizen Protection, Alfonso Durazo “confirmed the arrest…Violence has erupted in the streets of Culiacán, Sinaloa, as Mexican security forces battle cartel gunmen.” Here’s the press conference that officials gave.

“The decision was taken to retreat from the house, without Guzman to try to avoid more violence in the area and preserve the lives of our personnel and recover calm in the city,” Durazo said, according to CNBC.

Mensaje del Gabinete de Seguridad sobre los hechos suscitados en Culiacán, Sinaloa: pic.twitter.com/gQ0pwrryr0 — Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana (@SSPCMexico) October 18, 2019

Mexican news reports say that Ovidio was initially discovered inside a house by a “routine patrol.” El Chapo’s son was arrested “inside a house located in the Tres Ríos.”

Riodoce reported that at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, “a patrol composed of 30 elements of the National Guard and Sedena were carrying out a routine patrol at the Tres Ríos subdivision in Culiacan, Sinaloa, when they were attacked from a home. Patrol personnel repelled the aggression and took control of the house, locating four occupants inside.” One was El Chapo’s son.

As shootings were happening all over the city of #Culiacán, inmates were freed and given weapons by #Sinaloa cartel members. They then carjacked drivers passing by the prison. All this in retaliation for the capture of one of el chapo's son by military forces. pic.twitter.com/7GwWXBcw5q — David Wolf (@DavidWolf777) October 18, 2019

Riodoce also reported, in a different article, that the city was consumed by “shootings and roadblocks that began in Culiacán after the capture of Ovidio Guzmán López,” described as “heir to Joaquín Guzmán Loera, el Chapo, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel already detained in the United States.”

Balaceras y hechos violentos en Culiacán Sinaloa por detención de Ovidio Guzmán López hijo de Chapo Guzmán #Video 4 pic.twitter.com/XJZwumoLwK — JALISCO ROJO (@JaliscoRojo) October 18, 2019

The Guardian reported that “masked gunmen threw up burning barricades and traded gunfire with security forces.”

Así las cosas al norte de #Culiacán. Momentos exactos de la balacera captados por el compañero reportero Policiaco, Ernesto Martínez. pic.twitter.com/o53uBLqCWr — Juan Pablo Pérez Díaz (@PerezDiazMX) October 17, 2019

According to Guardian, photos emerged showing Ovidio “in detention in a light blue shirt, with what appeared to be religious medallions around his neck.” However, it didn’t last and he was released shortly thereafter.

2. El Chapo’s Sons Are Known as ‘Los Chapitos’

Ovidio Guzmán López, 28, is one of the four children born to the drug lord’s second marriage. He and his brother Joaquín Guzmán López are named in a U.S. cocaine trafficking indictment, Guardian reported.

InSight Crime reports that little is known about Joaquín Guzmán López. As for Ovidio and two of El Chapo’s other sons, Iván Archivaldo, and Jesús Alfredo, they are “known collectively as ‘Los Chapitos,'” the site reports, adding that they were deeply involved in a successful power battle within the cartel against El Chapo’s “former right-hand man, Dámaso López Núñez, alias Licenciado.” The latter was extradited to the United States in 2018, however, and this “solidified the sons’ place at the top of the organization” along with an El Chapo ally, Ismael Zambada Garcia.

Jesús Alfredo is on the DEA’s most wanted fugitive list. That page gives his name as Jesus Alfredo Guzman-Salazar.

3. The U.S. Indictment Accuses Ovidio Guzman Lopez of Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine, Methamphetamine & Marijuana Into the United States

A February 2019 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice revealed “an indictment against Joaquin Guzman Lopez and Ovidio Guzman Lopez, charging them with a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana for importation into the United States was unsealed.”

The Guzman Lopez brothers were “believed to currently reside in Mexico” and “are the sons of Joaquin Guzman Loera, aka ‘El Chapo,’ who was convicted by a jury in the Eastern District of New York for his role as the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel,” the government stated.

Cae la noche y sigue el caos y la violencia en Culiacán, Sinaloa, la gente graba entre sollozos autos incendiados… Dios cuide a su gente… 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1t2Vc9QOYZ — Yadith Valdez (@yadithvaldez) October 18, 2019

The U.S. indictment further alleges that “Joaquin Guzman Lopez, 34, and Ovidio Guzman Lopez, 28, are charged in a one-count indictment alleging that from in or around April 2008, through April 2018, they conspired to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana from Mexico and elsewhere for importation into the United States. This case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras.”

You can read the actual indictment here.

4. El Chapo Is Believed to Have as Many as 13 Children Or Even More

The drug lord was very prolific. According to Biography.com, “it’s believed Guzmán has married at least three times and is the father of nine, possibly 13 children.” CNN puts the number of El Chapo offspring at 12 or 13.

One of the “most conspicuous” of El Chapo’s children is Ivan Guzman. Biography.com reports that he leads an “extravagant playboy lifestyle full of cars, wild animals, guns and parties.” In contrast, Ovidio has been lower key.

El Chapo’s most recent wife is the former beauty queen, Emma Coronel Aispuro, who married El Chapo in 2007 and was a fixture at his trial. El Chapo’s sons Ivan Archivaldo and Jesus Alfredo are his children with his first wife María Alejandrina Salazar Hernández, according to Fox News. The New York Post claims that Ivan and Jesus were El Chapo’s favorite sons and the ones he wanted to take over the cartel. He married their mother first, in 1977.

Other sites say that El Chapo may have as many as 15 kids, or even more than that. No one knows the exact number for sure. Alfredo was briefly captured by the Jalisco Cartel but was released.

5. The U.S. Government Claims Ovidio’s Mother Plays a Key Role in the Cartel

According to Fox News, Ovidio Guzmán López, the youngest of the three Los Chapitos brothers, is a son of El Chapo’s marriage to Griselda López Pérez. She is also known as Karla Perez Rojo.

Griselda had three other children in addition to Ovidio; one of them, Edgar Lopez, was later shot and killed. The other two children are named Grisella Guadalupe and Joaquin, El Heraldo reports. Heraldo further reports that “Griselda is wanted by the United States Government for drug trafficking and links to organized crime.”

According to the US DOJ, “The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today announced the designation of Griselda Lopez Perez, a wife of fugitive drug lord Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman Loera, who plays a key role in his drug trafficking organization. Today’s action, pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act), prohibits U.S. persons from conducting financial or commercial transactions with this individual, and also freezes any assets she may have under U.S. jurisdiction.”

The DOJ continued, “OFAC is designating Griselda Lopez Perez for her role in the operations of Guzman Loera’s drug trafficking organization, including her efforts to assist Guzman Loera in evading justice. Additionally, Griselda Lopez Perez provides material support to the drug trafficking activities of her husband. Guzman Loera was identified by the President as a significant foreign narcotics trafficker pursuant to the Kingpin Act in 2001.”

El Universal reported that Ovidio appeared for the first time on U.S, authorities’ radar in August of 2012 but has managed to keep a lower profile than his brothers.

The unrest in the streets on October 17, 2019 even led to some prisoners escaping. “We are trying to recover the security of the city of Culiacan,” Quirino Ordaz Coppel, the governor of Sinaloa, wrote on Twitter. “I am asking you all to stay safe and be vigilant.”