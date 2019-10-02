Tushar Atre: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tushar Atre, the CEO of a Santa Cruz digital marketing firm called AtreNet Inc., who was kidnapped from his home in California, was praised by friends for his spirituality, kindness, and business success.

Authorities revealed that they have discovered a body in association with the case, but they have not identified the deceased person as the missing tech executive. Authorities have not identified a cause of death for the body found, suspect or motive in the bizarre sequence of events, either. Atre’s company focuses on web design for other businesses.

Atre, 50, was taken from his home on the 3000 block of Pleasure Point Drive. His company’s website declares “Make your corporate website better than your company’s best spokesperson.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Authorities Say Atre Was ‘Taken From His Home’ in a White BMW

The Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Department released a photo of Atre and his vehicle and reported that he had been kidnapped, writing, “KIDNAPPING: We need the public’s help in locating the victim of a kidnapping. The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Tushar Atre.”

Authorities added: “Around 3:00 a.m. this morning Tushar was taken from his home on the 3000 block of Pleasure Point Drive during a crime. He was last seen getting into his white 2008 BMW SUV license plate 7CUG581. If you have information on where the victim is or see the car please call 911.”

Authorities later gave a sad update. “We have some unfortunate news, we have found the car associated with this case along with a deceased person,” they wrote. “That person has not been identified. Our detectives are still working on this case.” They have not released additional details.

Atre shared photos of his home on Instagram, where he also posted numerous photos of the outdoors.

Daily Mail described Atre’s home as a “lavish” ocean-front dwelling.

2. Those Who Knew Him Praised Atre as a Kind & Spiritual Person

People who knew Tushar Atre shared thoughts about him on the Sheriff’s Department’s comment thread on the case. “He is a good kind hearted hard working spiritual person. My husband and I are devastated by this news. We hope he’s found,” wrote one woman.

“If you do not know or love Tushar, can you restrain from putting your theories or shallow comments please? His loved ones, including myself, are having a hard enough time not knowing if he is with us or not. Appreciate it,” wrote another.

“I’ve known to Tushar for quite a few years, He’s always been one of the most kind, generous, honest and trustworthy people I’ve had the honor of knowing,” a man wrote. “Yes there are horrible people In the world, some I would go as far as to call them predators and they look for people just like Tushar to take advantage of😤 I hope and pray that they catch them and bring them to justice.”

3. Atre Wrote That He Ran an ‘Enterprise Web Agency’ & Loved Surfing

Atre’s Facebook page showed him fishing but not much else was publicly visible. When someone asked if he was fly fishing, he responded, “lucas’ magic lure, and my head was definitely spinning when i caught that trout!” He indicated on the page that he was interested in Chess.

In a LinkedIn article, Atre described his company as an “enterprise web agency.” He offered people “elegant visuals, simple content, and user interaction.”

He listed his job as “Corporate Marketing Websites for Tech” and said that he was CEO at AtreNet, Inc., a position he had held for 23 years. He indicated that he also spoke German. The company bio reads, “It was May 1996. We drove 3000+ miles in under three days from NYC to Silicon Valley to make the meeting with Geoff Galat and his CMO Jayaram Bhat at Mercury Interactive. We worked with Mercury for 11 years all the way through the 5B acquisition by HP, and we’ve served thousands of corporate marketers just like them* ever since.”

Atre wrote blog posts on the company’s website. You can read them here.

In one post, Atre described himself this way: “The EPIC Score is a culmination of the 20+ years Tushar has been principal at AtreNet, Silicon Valley’s enterprise web agency. When he’s not pushing his team to bend the limits of quality, speed, and value to ensure the best possible outcomes for clients, you can find Tushar surfing in Santa Cruz. The AtreNet team figured it out early — live where you love, and create the rest from there. You can ask Tushar about his favorite construction projects, food, Wim Hof, and the best ways to get from Los Gatos to Santa Cruz on a mountain bike.”

4. A Friend Shared a Video Plea Asking for Help in Finding Atre

Friends were very engaged in trying to help find Atre. “We need everybody, all of our friends, the entire community, to get behind this effort… in finding Tushar,” said Christopher Lochhead in the video plea. The video has now been deactivated for public viewing.

“Somebody broke into his house last night and kidnapped him at 3 a.m. We have no idea why. We have no idea who. He was taken from his home.”

Tragically, the video plea came before Atre’s body was found. “We need to help law enforcement because we need our friend back,” said Lochhead, his voice breaking with emotion. After the announcement that a body was found, Lochhead wrote on his Facebook page, “The sheriff’s dept is not telling us anything other than his GF’s car and a body were found. We are bracing for the worst and praying for the best.”

5. Atre Had a Degree in Literature & His Company Received Glowing Recommendations

Although his company focused on tech, Tushar Atre’s degree was in Literature. He wrote on LinkedIn that he had a bachelor’s degree in that field from New York University, graduating in 1992.

His LinkedIn page contains glowing recommendations. “Tushar and AtreNet are one of a kind. I have worked with many web design and digital agencies over the years, and will only work with AtreNet going forward. They have done a Rapid Relaunch for me at two companies, DataStax and Altify. They nailed the interpretation of my brand vision and they worked tirelessly, walking hand in hand with me and my team to make sure we succeeded. Tushar is also a person you want to know as he brings good, positive energy to any project,” wrote one person.

“Tushar’s company AtreNet did a fantastic job of relaunching the QuintessenceLabs website. He has built a team with a great combination of innovative design, technical savvy and rigorous project management which allowed him to deliver our new web site on time and in budget. We are very pleased indeed with the result,” wrote another.