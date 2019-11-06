Andy Beshear’s Family & Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andy Beshear is projected to win the race for Kentucky governor, after campaigning against Republican incumbent Gov. Matt Devin. As he’s campaigned, Andy Beshear has spoken glowingly about his family and his three young children.

Gov. Matt Bevin has not yet conceded, but Beshear is projected to win the election, according to Decision Desk, NBC, and the Cook Political Report. With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Politico has projected Beshear as winning 49.2 percent to Bevin’s 48.8 percent (709,345 votes to 704,012.)

Here’s what you need to know about Andy Beshear’s family and children.

1. Andy & His Wife Britainy Beshear Have 2 Young Children

Andy and his wife, Britainy Beshear, have two young children: son Will and daughter Lila. Will plays baseball on the local Sun Devils team. The entire family volunteers with the Family Scholar House, according to his attorney general bio.

They cast their votes together as a family, with their children in attendance, for the November election. You can see photos of that moment in his Facebook post above.

He often posts on social media about teaching his children public service ideals. In October he wrote: “As part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, I’m teaching my kids the importance of clearing out our medicine cabinet. Properly disposing unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs is an important way we can all help tackle our drug epidemic and save lives.”

2. His Father Was Kentucky Governor for 2 Terms

Before his last State of the Commonwealth address, Gov. Steve Beshear spent his final minutes in his office with his wife Jane, left, and his son @AndyBeshearKY and his wife Britainy in Frankfort, Ky., on Wednesday, January 7, 2015. (Photo by David Stephenson) #kygov pic.twitter.com/23IpHQxdz3 — David Stephenson (@PhotoProfDavid) November 6, 2019

Beshear’s father, Steve Beshear, was governor of Kentucky for two terms from 2007 to 2015. The photo above shows him spending his last few minutes in office with his family before giving his last State of the Commonwealth address.

Steve Beshear is now a partner with Stites & Harbison. He joined in 1987, left for his service as governor, and came back in 2016.

My dad raised me with values of faith, family, and giving back. I’m proud to be his son. And as Britainy and I raise Will and Lila, we’ve always looked to his example. Happy birthday, Dad! pic.twitter.com/N62GXamtoF — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) September 21, 2019

In September, Andy wrote on Twitter about his father: “My dad raised me with values of faith, family, and giving back. I’m proud to be his son. And as Britainy and I raise Will and Lila, we’ve always looked to his example. Happy birthday, Dad!”

STAND UP: Jane and I did our part today to restore dignity and civility to the Governor’s office. Join us at the polls and vote for Andy, Jacqueline and the rest of #TeamKentucky. Make your voice heard. pic.twitter.com/4sN9zHMq1x — Steve Beshear (@Steve__Beshear) November 5, 2019

His dad and his mother, Jane, voted for him.

3. His Mother & Father Were Married in 1969

Steve and Jane Beshear, Andy Beshear’s parents, were married in 1969, a year after Steve earned his law degree. Before Steve was elected governor, Jane had an education background. According to The Bowling Green Daily News, Beshear used to teach at Woodford County High School in Versailles, Kentucky.

She was part of Steve’s education initiative while he was governor. While first lady of Kentucky, she also fought to raise the high school dropout age from 16 to 18 in Kentucky. She lobbied the state legislature for five years and got a compromise bill to make the new dropout age optional until over half of the state’s public schools agreed.

“It was amazing how many school districts immediately passed it,” she told Kentucky Educational Television.

She also founded Horses and Hope, a breast cancer awareness program.

4. Andy Beshear Said that 3 out of 4 Members of His Family Have Pre-Existing Conditions

When I look across my kitchen table, I see the people who I love most in this world – Britainy, Lila, and Will. Three out of four of us have a pre-existing condition, just like thousands of folks across KY. Health care is personal to me. #KYgov pic.twitter.com/QcLP0vBwJd — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) August 22, 2019

In a post on Twitter in August, Beshear wrote: “When I look across my kitchen table, I see the people who I love most in this world – Britainy, Lila, and Will. Three out of four of us have a pre-existing condition, just like thousands of folks across KY. Health care is personal to me.”

5. Andy Beshear’s Brother & Sister-in-Law Own Brickland Farm & Emily Races Horses

Andy Beshear has a brother, Jeffrey Scott Beshear, who’s married to Emily Beshear. Jeff and Emily own Brickland Farm in Somerset, Virginia, Kentucky.com shared. In 2012, then-Gov. Steve Beshear hosted a fundraiser to help raise money so Emily and her horse could compete in the Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials in England.

Emily runs Brickland Eventing, a program that helps develop horses and riders for the Olympic Equestrian sport.