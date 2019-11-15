Gracie Muehlberger: A Tribute to the Saugus School Shooting Victim

Gracie Muehlberger was killed in the Saugus High School shooting in Santa Clarita, California, on November 14. Muehlberger was one of two students killed in the shooting. The identity of the other victim from the shooting, a 14-year-old boy, has not been announced. Three other students were also injured in the shooting and the gunman, a 16-year-old student, shot himself, police say.

The suspect, 16-year-old Nathaniel Berhow, sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in addition to allegedly shooting six other people. He was taken to the hospital; authorities described Berhow’s condition as grave. The shooting took place on his 16th birthday.

Muehlberger’s death was first confirmed by the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s official Twitter account, mere hours after the shooting took place. The tweet read, “#saugushighshooting: update: one female deceased patient. Two critical male patients. One male patient in good condition.” Two other students were airlifted to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, California.

Muehlberger’s brother, Riley, tweeted shortly after, “my heart is killing me right now, you are the best sister I could’ve asked for, I just know you’re my guardian angel now. I love you Gracie”

On Friday, November 15, Muehlberger’s identity was confirmed by the Los Angeles coroner.

Muehlberger’s Twitter Account Shows a Young Woman Eager to ‘Be Old Enough’ to Enjoy Some of the Benefits of Adulthood

Muehlberger’s Twitter account, Facebook, and Instagram all show similar images, in which Muehlberger covered her face for the camera. She often retweeted humorous, angsty, and silly tweets on Twitter. She retweeted a tweet that said, “can we stop comparing women, thank you,” and another one that said, “i swear some weeks i’m on the highest highs and then next it feels lower than ever.”

She even tweeted herself, “i just want to be old enough to get a job to get money to buy clothes, is that too much to ask????”

Additionally, her pinned tweet read, “sad boi hour ?”

The Students of Saugus High Had Participated in Active Student Drills & Even Conducted a School-Wide Walkout to Protest School Shooting

"We heard what sounded like binders dropping." Two students describe scene at Santa Clarita high school amid reported shooting this morning: "We had no idea where we were going to go, we just knew to get out." https://t.co/81af6KbPi4 pic.twitter.com/owTDFXt2HC — ABC News (@ABC) November 14, 2019

The students of Saugus High have been politically active in the past, in the hopes of preventing the very event that took place on Thursday. Many of them joined the March for Our Lives Movement, and participated in the nationwide walkouts that took place in March 2018.

Per CNN, a handful of Saugus students hosted a gun control town hall with local leaders the month later. One student said then, “It’s very easy to look at today’s politics and make quick judgments. What isn’t easy is having a one-on-one conversation with one another, and engaging in this town hall.”

Former California Rep. Katie Hill is a Saugus alum. She told CNN that some Saugus students had volunteered for her campaign. Hill tweeted throughout the tragedy, offering information and sharing her heartbreak. She wrote, “My god, active shooter at my high school. 7 injured so far. Unsure if the suspect is caught yet. Praying for all… we have so many campaign interns and volunteers who go there.”

