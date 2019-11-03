Sam Krzys: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sam Krzys is a school resource officer in Weirton, West Virginia who went viral in a photo with his Halloween display that some call a “lynching.”

The display includes a hooded jumpsuit hanging by a rope from a tree with its feet tied together. Krzys was a new resident of his Weirton neighborhood when his Halloween decorations ruffled some feathers. Neighbors sent him a letter, asking him to remove it, and the letter became a new addition to his display. The letter was posted on the jumpsuit with fake blood. He also joked about how the display would “hurt some feelings” and referred to his family as the “crazy Krzys clan.”

A former coworker told Heavy he thinks the display had intentional racist connotations. He recalled a conversation with Krzys, where the officer made comments with “racial undertones.” The white supremacy group, Patriot Front, is active in the area, the coworker said.

When Heavy requested comment from Krzys, he deleted his Facebook page. Multiple calls and emails over the weekend to the city of Weirton, Weirton Police Department, Hancock County Schools and Weir High School were not immediately returned. Krzys’ fiancee did not reply to multiple requests for comment.

The photo was first shared by a parent advocate on a private page associated with schools in the tri-county region. The former coworker who spoke with Heavy identified Krzys for the advocate. The Halloween display went viral late Saturday, November 2, 2019, after a person calling himself “Big Boss” shared the photo on Twitter. Within about two hours, a person at another Twitter handle, West Virginia IWW, identified the man in the photo as Krzys. One of the group’s members is Krzys’ coworker.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Former Coworker Said Sam Krzys, a School Resource Officer at Weir High School, Has Made Comments With Racial Undertones

Sam Krzys, who is being criticized for a Halloween display some believe depicts a lynching, is a school resource officer at Weir High School in Weirton, West Virginia. His former coworker, who asked not to be identified, said he recalls a conversation where Krzys made comments with racial undertones. He said Krzys made “disparaging comments” about a black student and his mother. While the coworker does not recall exact quotes, he said there were “certain racial undertones” to the comments.

“It didn’t seem right,” he said. “I do remember it as an uncomfortable situation.”

Based on the context of the Halloween display, what he knows of Krzys, and Krzys’ reaction to the letter from his neighbors, he does not think the display innocently stumbled onto racial sensitivities.

“It definitely seemed like it had racial undertones,” he said.

The Weirton, West Virginia city website lists Krzys as the school’s resource officer. The coworker said Krzys has worked there for several years.

“These officers establish trust with the students and act as a liaison between the students and staff,” the city’s website says. “…These officers have become role models in our school system and are a valuable resource to the Weirton Police Department.”

Weirton Police Department and the city of Weirton did not immediately return multiple calls and emails requesting comment Sunday.

Heavy sent Krzys a Facebook message early Sunday, and Krzys did not respond. Immediately after Heavy called Krzys on Facebook, he deleted his Facebook page.

2. His Neighbors Wrote Him a Letter Asking Him to Remove the Depiction of the Hanging Body, & He Posted the Letter on the Jumpsuit

Sam Krzys’ neighbors sent him a polite letter asking him to take down the portion of his Halloween display depicting a hanging body. The letter said “these elements bring to mind such cruelty and terror that it has caused fears and tears from some of the smaller children on the street – as well as uncomfortable feelings from some of the adults.”

Instead of removing the display at his neighbors’ request, the letter became a part of his Halloween display. He posted the letter on the jumpsuit, along with fake blood.

His fiancee shared a picture of the letter on Facebook.

“So apparently our new neighbors don’t appreciate Halloween as much as our family does…,” she wrote on Facebook, along with a shrugging emoji. “We haven’t even decorated yet!!!”

The letter said:

To our new neighbor on Bell: We are glad to have you join our street and hope you will find it a friendly and welcoming community. Please take the intent of this letter without malice or judgement, because it is only intended to ask a favor. While your spirited Halloween decorations are fun and took a good amount of time and effort to put up, there is one element of it that has caused some discomfort among the other residents on Bell. The depiction of the man with the hood on his head, his hands tied behind his back, and his feet bound together while hanging dead from your tree – all of these elements bring to mind such cruelty and terror that it has caused fears and tears from some of the smaller children on the street – as well as uncomfortable feelings from some of the adults. Would you please consider removing that particular decoration? We realize you may not share any of the feeling expressed in this letter, and that is your property to do as you please. However, it would be greatly appreciated by many of your new neighbors. Thank you!

3. Krzys Joked About the Letter, Saying the Display Would ‘Hurt Some Feelings’ & Called his Family the ‘Crazy Krzys Clan’

The letter from Krzys’ neighbors prompted him to pose for the photo that would eventually go viral. His fiancee shared a photo of the letter on Facebook. In the comments, Krzys shared a photo of himself smiling broadly. The letter was splattered with fake blood and tacked onto the back of the dangling dummy.

“Well this should hurt some feelings!!!!” he wrote, followed by a series of laughing emojis. “neighborhood welcome the crazy Krzys clan with open arms!!!”

Krzys’ former coworker said that comment added to his perception of intentional racial undertones involved with the display.

“It seemed like that use of alliteration was intentional,” he said.

A parent advocate was the first to share the photo. The advocate had concerns about the display and the comments, and shared it on a private Facebook group for the tri-county area.

The photo was shared again on Twitter, at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019. Within 12 hours, it had 2,000 retweets, 498 comments and 1,600 likes. It was shared by an account called “Big Boss.” The Twitter user describes himself as an “Activist. Writer. Organizer. Marketing Consultant. Youth Adv. Mental Health Advocate. Philanthropist. Created #SaveFlintChallenge.”

The post said, “This is a police officer in Weirton, West Virginia who thought it was okay to display a lynching in his front yard on Halloween. Even after it made a few neighbors uncomfortable, he refused to remove it. He works as a school resource officer. #EndRacism #SurvivingAmericasPolice”

Within two hours, multiple people were working to identify the man in the photo. An account called “West Virginia IWW” identified the man in the photo as Sam Krzys.

“His name is Sam Krzys (pronounced “Chris”) and he is the SRO at Weir High in Hancock County,” West Virginia IWW posted in a thread, along with a phone number for the school.

A member of the Twitter account is one of Krzys’ coworkers, and identified the photo, an account member told Heavy.

4. White Supremacist Groups Are Active in Weirton & Nearby Steubenville, Ohio Said Krzys’ Coworker

If you’re in @allstonratcity make sure to take down these ‘Not Stolen, Conquered’ stickers. They are from a Neo Nazi & White Supremacist group called Patriot Front. Make sure they have no representation in our neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/30io95TZox — Ricky Thomas (@RickyTM7) October 22, 2019

A white supremacist group called Patriot Front is active in Weirton, West Virginia and nearby Steubenville, Ohio, said Krzys’ former coworker. Steubenville, Ohio is just across the river from Weirton. A notorious rape case put Steubenville on the map. High school students shared photos of an unconscious girl being dragged around a house party. She was raped by two students while others stood by and watched.

In both towns, the white supremacist group, Patriot Front, is active. The coworker said the group targets the area, and students have posted stickers supporting the group.

“So racism in that area is a big issue,” he said. “White supremacist groups target that area pretty frequently.”

He said he did not know whether Krzys was a member of a white supremacist group.

The Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center identify Patriot Front as a hate group.

“Patriot Front falls into the alt right segment of the white supremacist movement but presents itself as a ‘patriotic’ nationalist group,” the ADL website says. “A manifesto posted to the group’s website soon after it formed called for ‘American Fascism,’ which it described as a ‘return to the traditions and virtues of our forefathers.’ The manifesto also made clear that non-whites were not ‘Americans.’”

5. Twitter Users Expressed Outrage at Sam Krzys on Twitter After his Picture Went Viral

This is a police officer in Weirton, West Virginia who thought it was okay to display a lynching in his front yard on Halloween. Even after it made a few neighbors uncomfortable, he refused to remove it. He works as a school resource officer. #EndRacism #SurvivingAmericasPolice pic.twitter.com/BxBq4rQyal — Big Boss (@escapedmatrix) November 3, 2019

A photo of Sam Krzys shared on Twitter late Saturday night drew quick ire from others on the social media platform. “Big Boss” shared the photo at about 10:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

“This is a police officer in Weirton, West Virginia who thought it was okay to display a lynching in his front yard on Halloween,” he wrote. “Even after it made a few neighbors uncomfortable, he refused to remove it. He works as a school resource officer. #EndRacism #SurvivingAmericasPolice”

In the Twitter thread, he also shared a photo of the letter and Krzys’ comment on Facebook.

“This guy knows exactly what he’s doing,” he wrote.

“He even responded with a comment posting the photo, acknowledging he was hurting feelings,” he wrote later in the thread. “This isn’t just racist, it’s intentional.”

He concluded the thread, “Some people still don’t grasp the depth of racist white American savagery. The lynching of blacks for pleasure, gets swept under the rug like it wasn’t some of the most violent s*** in American history. This display is disgusting, and shouldn’t be promoted by police officers.”

Twitter users were quick to express rage at the photo. By Saturday afternoon, the photo had 2,200 retweets, 1,800 likes and a flurry of angry comments.

“This is who we have armed and in our schools, supposedly to protect kids from outside threats,” one person wrote. “It’s only a matter of time before one of these folks turns a gun on a Black kid in school and becomes the threat himself… if it hasn’t happened already.”

Many people called on the school to fire Krzys.

“As a Deaf STEM Educator, I cannot accept that ‘lynching’ as done by racist in the past,” another person wrote. “He must be removed from the School period! School have that policy that they can remove him immediately.”

Some wondered whether the display was unintentionally racist, but the angry comments far outweighed those questioning the intentions.

“If he is still employed on Monday morning every educator with any integrity in the State should call in sick,” another person wrote. “Even if DJT is in the White House children have be taught there is a limit to depravity.”