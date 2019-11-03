Walter Mercado Dead: A Tribute to the Astrologer

Walter Mercado, who is dead at the age of 87 years old, was a well-known astrologer in Puerto Rico. Many people grew up watching Mercado give daily horoscope readings on television, often wearing a cape. This made Mercado an icon in many households.

According to Telemundo PR, Walter Mercado Salinas died on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital in San Juan, a family spokesman confirmed. The cause of death was “apparent renal failure,” Telemundo reported. “I always give the touch of love and they call me the Walter of Miracles,” he once said.

Mercado was born on March 9, 1932, making him a Pisces. According to Telemundo PR, he was a “versatile artist” who served as an “actor, dancer, writer and television figure achieving worldwide success.” He also went by the name Shanti Ananda.

Fans flooded social media with tributes as news of Walter Mercado’s death spread. “RIP Walter Mercado. A true icon,🕊” wrote one, echoing the thoughts of others. “Americans have a phrase to refer to people like Walter Mercado, that does not have to my knowledge a direct translation…They would say he was ‘larger than life.’ He was a mythical figure…” wrote another.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mercado’s Health Had Been Failing for Weeks

According to Primer Ahora, Mercado’s niece Dannette Benet Mercado also confirmed Mercado’s death. Mercado was “in a delicate state of health” for several weeks.

Walter Mercado had suffered from various health problems for years. Primer Ahora reports that Mercado previously had suffered a heart attack back in 2012, and received medical intervention in Cleveland, Ohio. Additionally, according to the site, last September, Mercado “suffered a fracture after a fall in the bathroom.”

El Nuevo Dia reported that Mercado’s back was fractured in that fall.

“Each of his words, each of his phrases, are full of love, sweetness and understanding, managing to penetrate the hardest of hearts. Walter has established himself as a unique authority in the mystical field, with his popularity he has reached the most unusual places,” Walter’s website says.

2. Walter Mercado Was Born in Puerto Rico to a Religious Spanish Mother & Puerto Rican Father Deeply Tied to the Earth

According to Mitu, Walter Mercado was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico. His mother was named Aída Salinas, and his father was named José María Mercado.

The mother was from Catalonia, Spain, and the father was from San Germán, Puerto Rico. Mercado’s fame first blew up in Puerto Rico, where he stayed, according to the site.

WLRN-TV reported that Walter “was raised by a Spanish mother who believed strongly in God and a Puerto Rican father who honored the earth and loved his plants.” He believed that he had spiritual abilities since childhood, including the “powers of astrology,” WLRN reported.

3. Mercado Got His Start on Telenovelas & Guided Fans to ‘Universal Consciousness’

Walter Mercado first reached an audience by starring in Telenovelas in Puerto Rico, according to Mitu.

He was in shows called Un adiós en el recuerdo (A Farewell to the Memory) and Larga distancia (Long Distance). He set up a “dramatic arts school” called Walter Actors Studio 64, the site reports.

Mercado’s website declares that he was “acclaimed by millions of people around the world” and was a “famous psychic, astrologer and writer has dedicated more than twenty-five years to inspire and illuminate the crowds with his advice and amazing predictions.”

He was “characterized by his positivism and great spirituality,” and “guides his fans to reach a high level of universal consciousness and to the realization of…dreams,” the website said.

4. There Was Recently an Exhibit on Mercado’s Life in Miami, Capes and All

Mercado was also a legend in Miami, Florida. According to WLRN, fans there were treated to an August 2019 exhibit called “Mucho, Mucho Amor: 50 Years of Walter Mercado.”

Among items on display: His capes. Mercado told the station that the exhibit was “for the people to know that Walter is not only the cape or the hair,” but also to learn about him as a human being.

5. Fans Flooded Social Media With Tributes, Underscoring Why Walter Mercado Mattered to People

walter mercado is one of those pop culture figures that every latinx person feels deeply attached to. julio torres did this very sweet video for hispanic heritage month where he talks about why walter's so important. he was the patron saint for the weird kids pic.twitter.com/JTZKopFimO — tatiana tenreyro (@tatianatenreyro) November 3, 2019

People filled social media with tributes. “walter mercado is one of those pop culture figures that every latinx person feels deeply attached to. julio torres did this very sweet video for hispanic heritage month where he talks about why walter’s so important. he was the patron saint for the weird kids,” wrote one.

Another wrote, “Very sad for the death of the dear @waltermercadotv, a being with a special gift and exemplary kindness.”