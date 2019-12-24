Eduardo Arevalo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Eduardo Arevalo is the Texas man accused of murdering his older sister Viridiana, who was 8 months pregnant at the time of her death. Police say that Arevalo, 19, confessed to the crime and that his reasoning was that his sister was an “embarrassment to the family.”

Viridiana Arevalo was reported missing on December 17, 2019, from her home in The Colony, Texas, which is a suburb of Dallas in Denton County. Her boyfriend reported her missing and investigators concluded that he was not involved in the crime.

Viridiana’s body was found lying in an alley on December 22. She was 23 years old.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Police: Eduardo Arevalo Wrapped Tape Around His Sister’s Head Out of Concern That She Would ‘Come Back to Life’

Viridiana Arevalo was reportedly killed on Monday, December 16, 2019. According to an arrest affidavit, Eduardo Arevalo explained to investigators that he and his sister argued that morning. He told police that he thought to himself, “Maybe it’s the time to murder her.”

Police say Arevalo detailed that he had strangled Viridiana, while she was sitting on the couch, using his arm. He then placed duct tape around her head “because he was afraid that she might come back to life,” according to the affidavit.

CBS Dallas reported that Eduardo and Viridiana lived together with their parents and two younger brothers. They were allegedly alone in the house on December 16.

2. Police: Eduardo Arevalo Said He Moved His Sister’s Body Because He Wanted the Family to Know She Was Dead

Brother confesses to killing pregnant sister, dumping body, The Colony police sayViridiana Arevalo, 23, was reported missing Dec. 17. Her body was found Sunday. 2019-12-23T23:30:22.000Z

Eduardo Arevalo told officers from The Colony Police department that after killing his sister, he put the body in his car and drove about an hour away. Police say Arevalo initially dumped his sister’s body where it “would not be discovered.”

The next day, Viridiana’s boyfriend reported her missing. Police initially said they hadn’t found any evidence of “foul play” and that it was likely that the 23-year-old woman had gone somewhere on her own, describing the situation as a “voluntary absence.”

But that all changed on December 22. Viridiana’s body was discovered in an alley along Strickland Avenue in The Colony. The location was less than a mile from her home. Police explained that video footage from the area pointed to Eduardo Arevalo as the suspect.

Police said that Eduardo Arevalo admitted to retrieving his sister’s body from the original place he had dumped it and placing her in the alley. Sgt. Aaron Woodard told KDFW-TV that Arevalo had explained that he wanted the rest of the family to know where Viridiana was located and to know that she was dead.

3. Family: Viridiana Arevalo Had Struggled With Mental Health Issues & Eduardo Confessed to Writing a Fake Suicide Note

After Viridiana Arevalo was first reported missing, family members told police that she had struggled with mental health issues. The Colony Police department warned on social media on December 18 that she had “made some statements about harming herself because of some personal issues” and therefore it was vital that she be found as soon as possible.

Eduardo Arevalo tried to stage his sister’s death as a suicide, police explained. He confessed to writing a suicide note that other family members had found. The Dallas Morning News, citing the affidavit, reported that Arevalo told police that his intention had been to “protect his family and the unborn child from his sister.”

4. Older Sibling Diego Arevalo Told Local Media He Doesn’t Believe Eduardo Killed Their Sister, Despite the Confession

Brother Admits To Murdering Pregnant Sister, Staging Her Death As Suicide In The ColonyA 19-year-old man has been arrested after police said he admitted to strangling his pregnant sister to death and leaving her body in an alleyway in The Colony. 2019-12-23T23:18:21.000Z

Despite the confession, oldest sibling Diego Arevalo says he does not believe that Eduardo killed Viridiana. He told CBS Dallas, “I know my brother, he wouldn’t do something like this. He’s a very kind, very positive kind of guy, very motivated. He helped my family out, he helped my brothers, he even helped my sister out.”

He also theorized to NBC Dallas that perhaps Eduardo had been “either set up or something happened” because it “doesn’t make sense that my brother would do something like this.”

Diego said that the entire family was “devastated” by Viridiana’s death. He told KDFW-TV that Viridiana had been the only sister out of a family of five siblings. He explained that his sister had at times struggled with depression but had been very excited about becoming a mother. Her unborn child had been a girl.

5. Eduardo Arevalo Is Charged With Capital Murder & Bond Was Set at More Than $1 Million

Eduardo Arevalo was booked into jail on December 23, 2019. According to inmate records, he faces a Capital Murder charge.

Police said the charge was elevated to “capital” murder because Viridiana was pregnant at the time of her death.

Arevalo is also charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence. Bond was set at more than $1 million.

READ NEXT: Man Accused Of Murdering Missing Teen Faith Lindsey