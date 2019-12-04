Trayvon Martin’s Parents, Sybrina & Tracy: Where Are They Now?

Where are Trayvon Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, now, in 2019? Amid the news that George Zimmerman is suing Travyon’s parents and others for $100 million, many are wondering what Sybrina and Tracy are up to these days.

Sybrina is now running for political office. Specifically, she’s running for Miami-Dade County Commissioner for 2020. Trayvon’s parents also run the Trayvon Martin Foundation, along with Jaharis Fulton. All three individuals visit colleges, legal conferences, and more, engaging in other speaking events to raise awareness about gun violence.

Neither Sybrina nor Tracy have directly responded to Zimmerman’s lawsuit against them. However, a family attorney has called the lawsuit a “shameless attempt to profit off the lives and grief of others,” per The Washington Post.

Sybrina and Tracy have been divorced since 1999. Here’s what you need to know:

Sybrina Announced Her Political Run in May, 2019

After her son was fatally shot in 2012, Sybrina became a political activist, traveling across the country to speak out about gun violence. But she formalized her political aspirations in May 2019, when she formally announced her intent to run for Miami-Dade County Commissioner.

In her Instagram post which announced her run, Sybrina said in part, “At first I didn’t want to be the voice for Trayvon after he died, but I decided I have no choice. Now I am called to act and called to serve.”

You can watch her full announcement video above.

Tracy & Sybrina Produced a Six-Part Documentary Series About Their Son, Called Rest in Power

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, is a six-part documentary series about Martin that is premiered on Paramount Network in July 2018. The documentary series was produced by Sybrina and Tracy, among others, and was nominated for an Emmy Award.

After the 2019 Emmys, Sybrina wrote to Instagram, “Rest In Power was nominated for an Emmy, we sat, we listened, we even made it on the stage but we didn’t receive that Emmy, it was an honor just to be nominated & in the room. Maybe next time others will see how important racial equality really is. But we really had an amazing nite!!”

