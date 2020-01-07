Arik Matson: A Tribute to the Injured Waseca, Minnesota Officer

Arik Matson is a Waseca, Minnesota police officer who was gravely wounded when a suspect shot him in the head. Officer Matson is a married father who is the son of a retired police officer. He is described as a devoted police officer who serves in the DARE program, along with other duties. There is a GoFundMe page to help the officer and his family.

Congressman Jim Hagedorn wrote in a statement that Matson is the son of retired Albert Lea Police Officer Tim Matson. “On behalf of all southern Minnesotans, I offered our deepest concerns and prayers for Arik and his family,” he wrote.

The fund has raised more than $18,000, and you can access it here. Abbey Hullopeter, who organized the fund, wrote, “Last night Officer Arik Matson was shot in the line of duty. He is currently at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale receiving urgent medical attention. Megan, Audrina, and Maklynn and the entire Matson Family need support during this hard time. We have set up this fund to help the family with medical expenses and everyday needs (Gas money, bills, groceries) while Arik is in the hospital. Any support and prayers are greatly appreciated. If you want to donate directly to the family, please contact me.”

The GoFundMe page shared this photo of Officer Matson’s family:

People who have donated to the fund offered support and prayers. “We support our men and women in Blue and appreciate their sacrifice. Sending prayers for a full and speedy recovery,” wrote one. Hagedorn wrote that the officer is from Freeborn, Minnesota.

The Police Chief Described Matson’s Close Family Ties & Said He Has Worked on the Force Since 2013, Serving in a Drug Investigative Unit, Among Other Duties

Police Chief Penny Vought said that Matson has been with the Waseca PD since 2013 and is assigned to the patrol unit and drug investigative unit SWAT team. He is also a DARE officer. He is 32 years old. “He is a wonderful son, and a devoted husband, and father,” she said.

According to his wedding announcement, the officer married Megan Joyce in 2014. They married in Cancun, and the announcement says she was going to attend cosmetology school.

Deb Nygaard, a waitress at the Pheasant Café, told The Minneapolis Star-Tribune that “his wife and his two young kids would come in and wait for the daddy to come in for his lunch hour. Such a nice family.” The newspaper said that Matson is a well-known school resource officer in town.

The Waseca Police Department said in a news release that the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the officer involved shooting incident that happened January 6, 2020 “during which an officer and a suspect were shot. The incident happened after 8 p.m. tonight at a residence on the 900 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in Waseca.”

The release says that Matson “has been taken by air ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale for treatment. The suspect in the shooting was also shot during the incident…Waseca police officers were responding to a disturbance at the residence when the incident occurred.” Officer Matson was shot in the head, authorities said.

BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said in a press conference that he was extending deep thoughts and prayers to the officer’s family. Arik Matson was shot and “gravely injured” during the incident. He was in critical but stable condition on the day after the shooting. The suspect was arrested. He was 37 year old Tyler Robert Janovsky of Waseca. His injury was not life-threatening. Authorities said that the suspect had an active warrant for drug-related charges.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Waseca police responded to a call of a suspicious person in a backyard with a flashlight. Four officers responded. When officers arrived, they identified the suspect at a neighboring property, Evans said in the press conference. At one point during the encounter with him, Officer Matson was shot. Officers then shot Janovsky, who is wanted on meth charges and who has a violent criminal history.

When He First Became an Officer, Matson & His Father Patrolled Together

They were two generations in law enforcement, serving together. A 2010 article in the Albert Lea Tribune described how Arik Matson and his dad were on patrol together. At the time, Tim Matson was an Albert Lea Police Cpl. Tim Matson and Arik was a new patrolman with the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office. They “are working side by side during the night shift,” the article says.

The story says that Arik graduated from Albert Lea High School in 2006 and Minnesota State University-Mankato with a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement. Before college, he had an internship with the Albert Lea PD and participated in the police explorer’s program.

In that story, Arik attributed his interest in law enforcement to the family background. He previously had a security job for the Minnesota Vikings and a job in loss prevention. He initially worked in the Freeborn County jail.

Diane Matson wrote on Facebook, “My cousin Arik was shot last night in the head. he is a police officer in Waseca Minnesota. He is in critical but stable condition. Please pray for him and his family as they are in need of our prayers. I know the power we have when we pray and I need your help.” A woman named Brandi wrote, “Prayers for Arik & Family!! Arik was a great cop who worked for Wells p.d. a few years ago before transferring to waseca and I also worked with his wife Megan at Wildcats Bar!!”

A friend wrote, “A friend of Nick and I’s was severely injured while responding to a call last night for domestic disturbance. Arik was shot in the head, but by the grace of God is in stable condition. If you wouldn’t mind, please pray for this sweet family.”

Waseca is a community of about 9,000 people. It is the county seat in Waseca County.

