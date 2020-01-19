The Sweet Story Behind Bernie Sanders’ ‘Oven Mitts’ in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders hosted several packed rallies and events in New Hampshire on Saturday, January 18 , as part of his 2020 Presidential campaign. The rallies are leading up to the New Hampshire primary on February 11 and the Iowa caucus on February 3. While Sanders commanded some packed rooms on Saturday, a lot of people couldn’t help but talk about the “oven mitts” he appeared to be wearing in Portsmouth, New Hampshire during a Women’s March event. Well, as it turns out, they look a lot like some mittens that Bernie Sanders was wearing in December that have a sweet backstory that many referred to as a “chivalrous” moment on the campaign trail.
People Can’t Stop Talking About the ‘Oven Mitts’ Bernie Sanders Wore
Supporters can’t stop talking about the “oven mitts” Bernie Sanders wore when addressing a New Hampshire group during the Seacoast Women’s March on Saturday. In actuality, they might be thick mittens, according to some other people who live in the region and are familiar with how bitterly cold it can get.
Here are some photos of those “oven mitts” / mittens.
They actually look a lot like thick mittens, some have said. Here’s the video from Portsmouth, New Hampshire when he spoke Saturday. His part starts at about 11:10 into the video.
Now, a lot of people are making cute jokes and comments about the “oven mitts” on Twitter and Facebook.
The Mittens Were Even Turned Into a ‘Trump’ GIF
The oven mitts have even been turned into a Trump GIF, as you can see in the tweet below.
And the tweets keep coming.
In December, When a Woman Was Giving Him a Tour, Her Hands Were Cold & He Loaned Her the Mittens He Was Wearing — They Looked Just Like Saturdays’ Mittens
It turns out, these might be mittens and not oven mitts after all. But the story gets even better with that knowledge. These look a lot like the mittens he loaned to a woman who was giving him a tour and discussing the problems facing the working class in Pittsburgh just last month.
Back in December, Alex Cutler from UPMC was showing Sanders around, talking about the difficulties that black women face in Pittsburgh. It was very cold while they were waiting for a bus, and she mentioned that her hands were cold. So Sanders loaned her his mittens, according to online reports.
So no, Sanders wasn’t wearing oven mitts on Saturday, January 18. But it appears he was wearing the same mittens that he had loaned to Cutler back in December.
Supporters like to point out how Sanders often wears the same coat all the time, and it appears he also wears the same mittens a lot too.
The story was originally posted on December 14, 2019 by Lisa Frank on Facebook. Frank is Executive Vice President at SEIU Healthcare. She wrote at the time: “Alex Cutler, a dietary worker at UPMC, is showing Bernie Sanders around today, making sure he understands just what makes Pittsburgh the worst city for Black women.* They’re waiting for the bus, which is running late. Alex says her hands are cold. Bernie gives her his mittens. #hospitalworkersrising”
In the Facebook discussion, some people cited concerns for Cutler giving a tour while having to work so hard too, worried that she was really tired. Frank wrote: “I also appreciate that Alex is committed to using her voice and the political process to make change and today she thought this was a good way to do it. I’m not gonna get in her way, in fact I thought it might be good to amplify her work. She did also get hugs.”
This took place while Sanders was walking “a day in the shoes of Alex Cutler, a hospital food attendant at UPMC,” according to the campaign that day.
Sanders Welcomed Eager Crowds in New Hampshire
In addition to Portsmouth, Sanders also spoke at Exeter and Manchester. He’ll be attending President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial this coming week and will have to scale back on some rallies while there. During his Portsmouth visit he said: “I wish I could be back in New Hampshire and Iowa, but I will be in Washington doing my constitutional duty.”
Here are some photos from his other New Hampshire visits today.
In Manchester:
In Exeter:
Here are videos of the Manchester rally and the Exeter town meeting.
Also today, the Sanders campaign released an email signaling its intention that if he wins this presidential election, Sanders will run for a second term in 2024.
About 1,074 attended Sanders’ rally in Exeter, not including an overflow crowd, and about 937 were in Manchester.
