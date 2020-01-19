Bernie Sanders hosted several packed rallies and events in New Hampshire on Saturday, January 18 , as part of his 2020 Presidential campaign. The rallies are leading up to the New Hampshire primary on February 11 and the Iowa caucus on February 3. While Sanders commanded some packed rooms on Saturday, a lot of people couldn’t help but talk about the “oven mitts” he appeared to be wearing in Portsmouth, New Hampshire during a Women’s March event. Well, as it turns out, they look a lot like some mittens that Bernie Sanders was wearing in December that have a sweet backstory that many referred to as a “chivalrous” moment on the campaign trail.

The first two sections of this story will talk about the oven mitts and tweets about them. The third section will share the sweet backstory with the mittens from December. The fourth section of this story includes more moments and photos from his New Hampshire visits on Saturday.

People Can’t Stop Talking About the ‘Oven Mitts’ Bernie Sanders Wore

Supporters can’t stop talking about the “oven mitts” Bernie Sanders wore when addressing a New Hampshire group during the Seacoast Women’s March on Saturday. In actuality, they might be thick mittens, according to some other people who live in the region and are familiar with how bitterly cold it can get.

Here are some photos of those “oven mitts” / mittens.

They actually look a lot like thick mittens, some have said. Here’s the video from Portsmouth, New Hampshire when he spoke Saturday. His part starts at about 11:10 into the video.

VideoVideo related to the sweet story behind bernie sanders’ ‘oven mitts’ in new hampshire 2020-01-19T00:08:51-05:00

Now, a lot of people are making cute jokes and comments about the “oven mitts” on Twitter and Facebook.

Hey America, if you want the whole damn loaf Bernie's out here with oven mitts ready to take it out of the oven for you. https://t.co/F3QnCqoqTn — Mary Going (@MazGoing) January 19, 2020

I couldn't love Bernie anymore than I already do, then I see him wearing oven mitts. Thanks for this awesome pic! — beth, purity test enthusiast (@bourgeoisalien) January 19, 2020

HEHEHEHE 😭 Alright, not gonna lie, I hate the cold and I’d totally use those oven mitts if I had to. Warmth over fashion! 🤷🏻‍♂️🧤You go, #Bernie! pic.twitter.com/FALBWfCLu4 — Charlie 🌹✡️✊ (@echarlie429) January 19, 2020

#IStandWithBernie because he wears oven mitts as gloves https://t.co/LFtwVs42hG — Elliott Asher (@elliott__asher) January 19, 2020

i love bernie dude doesn't stop even if hes using oven mitts to keep his hands warm. — cas 🌈🌹 (@sassafrass_cas) January 18, 2020

You just gotta love Bernie Sanders speaking at the #WomensMarch2020 in NH & his mittens! #WomenForBernie https://t.co/epq5EnL6VI — #WomenForBernie Let's get it trending! (@PepperOceanna) January 18, 2020

Right Now Bernie Sanders is speaking at the Women’s March in Portsmouth, NH. He just became the first presidential candidate in history to give a speech while wearing woolen mittens. Love it! pic.twitter.com/rq7fWwqBLT — CongressionalBaseballFan⚾️🔴 (@LeftistLarry) January 18, 2020

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Bernie Sanders fires up the crowd in mittens. pic.twitter.com/v669R21Y1n — Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) January 18, 2020

The Mittens Were Even Turned Into a ‘Trump’ GIF

The oven mitts have even been turned into a Trump GIF, as you can see in the tweet below.

Bernie Mittens v Trump Heads pic.twitter.com/d44cSzrZFx — Lumpy Louise, Bullshit Language Expert (@LumpyLouish) January 18, 2020

And the tweets keep coming.

President Bernie Sanders in mittens, with a hat, looking like one of the seven dwarves, about to bring us healthcare, education, jobs, and justice. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/XFgNqwBCCW — tyler (@cinemaverite01) January 18, 2020

In December, When a Woman Was Giving Him a Tour, Her Hands Were Cold & He Loaned Her the Mittens He Was Wearing — They Looked Just Like Saturdays’ Mittens

It turns out, these might be mittens and not oven mitts after all. But the story gets even better with that knowledge. These look a lot like the mittens he loaned to a woman who was giving him a tour and discussing the problems facing the working class in Pittsburgh just last month.

I was there. It was freeeeezzzing. I wish I'd had Bernie's mittens. Vermonters don't mess around. pic.twitter.com/qBEdQQ3mh1 — Chris Sturr (@ChrisSturr) January 19, 2020

Back in December, Alex Cutler from UPMC was showing Sanders around, talking about the difficulties that black women face in Pittsburgh. It was very cold while they were waiting for a bus, and she mentioned that her hands were cold. So Sanders loaned her his mittens, according to online reports.

So no, Sanders wasn’t wearing oven mitts on Saturday, January 18. But it appears he was wearing the same mittens that he had loaned to Cutler back in December.

Supporters like to point out how Sanders often wears the same coat all the time, and it appears he also wears the same mittens a lot too.

The story was originally posted on December 14, 2019 by Lisa Frank on Facebook. Frank is Executive Vice President at SEIU Healthcare. She wrote at the time: “Alex Cutler, a dietary worker at UPMC, is showing Bernie Sanders around today, making sure he understands just what makes Pittsburgh the worst city for Black women.* They’re waiting for the bus, which is running late. Alex says her hands are cold. Bernie gives her his mittens. #hospitalworkersrising”

In the Facebook discussion, some people cited concerns for Cutler giving a tour while having to work so hard too, worried that she was really tired. Frank wrote: “I also appreciate that Alex is committed to using her voice and the political process to make change and today she thought this was a good way to do it. I’m not gonna get in her way, in fact I thought it might be good to amplify her work. She did also get hugs.”

This took place while Sanders was walking “a day in the shoes of Alex Cutler, a hospital food attendant at UPMC,” according to the campaign that day.

Sanders Welcomed Eager Crowds in New Hampshire

In addition to Portsmouth, Sanders also spoke at Exeter and Manchester. He’ll be attending President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial this coming week and will have to scale back on some rallies while there. During his Portsmouth visit he said: “I wish I could be back in New Hampshire and Iowa, but I will be in Washington doing my constitutional duty.”

Here are some photos from his other New Hampshire visits today.

Bernie rally in NH today! pic.twitter.com/faqwVMOWfl — nick (@nicklogoffpls) January 18, 2020

In Manchester:

At the Bernie rally in Manchester NH !!! It’s snowing like crazy and we had to park a mile away but who cares ! It’s #Bernie2020 #NotMeUs pic.twitter.com/3xxz09zWQr — CallMeBroOneMoreTime (@lissbrantley) January 18, 2020

At the @BernieSanders rally in Manchester, #NewHampshire – @johncusack, in reference to R Frost poem written in NH – “Bernie never took the road more traveled.” pic.twitter.com/j6NtNjsCBR — Yeonsoo Sara Lee (@ysaralee) January 18, 2020

In Exeter:

At the Bernie rally in Exeter, NH today 😁💛🧡❤️ pic.twitter.com/jxHO6iAslP — Anna 🌎🌹 (@AnnaBerczi) January 18, 2020

Here are videos of the Manchester rally and the Exeter town meeting.

VideoVideo related to the sweet story behind bernie sanders’ ‘oven mitts’ in new hampshire 2020-01-19T00:08:51-05:00

VideoVideo related to the sweet story behind bernie sanders’ ‘oven mitts’ in new hampshire 2020-01-19T00:08:51-05:00

Also today, the Sanders campaign released an email signaling its intention that if he wins this presidential election, Sanders will run for a second term in 2024.

I guess this confirms that @BernieSanders expects to try for two terms. pic.twitter.com/BW5iVcjHqD — Brr Their Emails! (@but_their) January 19, 2020

About 1,074 attended Sanders’ rally in Exeter, not including an overflow crowd, and about 937 were in Manchester.

2020 Watch: A big afternoon/night for @BernieSanders in the #FITN presidential primary state of NH. He draws 1,074 in Exeter (not including the overflow crowd) and 937 in Manchester – as per his campaign. Some snow doesn't stop New Englanders! #BernieSanders #nhpolitics #mapoli pic.twitter.com/zr4AksbQrz — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) January 19, 2020

READ NEXT: When Are the Democratic Primary & Caucus Elections?