FBI & ICE Investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar, Conservative Report Says

The FBI and ICE are investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar’s activities between 2009 and 2017, including her marriages to Ahmed Hersi and Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

David Steinberg Wrote That Omar’s Unproven Crimes ‘Could Be the Worst Ever Crime Spree by An Elected U.S. Official’

BIG Ilhan Omar update: Federal investigators finally seem to be reviewing the overwhelming evidence against @IlhanMN. And at least THREE agencies are considering her case: 1. The @FBI,

2. The DofEd. Inspector General,

3. … And @ICEgov. (1/x) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020

The Blaze’s David Steinberg made the claims in a January 16 article for the Glenn Beck-run conservative website. Steinberg calls the unproven allegations against the Somali-born Minnesota congresswoman as “what could be the worst-ever crime spree by an elected US official.”

Steinberg points to Minnesota state Rep. Steve Drazkowski, who had previously directed Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney Erica McDonald, to look into Rep. Omar’s alleged crimes. Since then, Steinberg says that the FBI has taken “additional steps” since then.

Omar Has Long Been Accused of Marrying Her Brother for Immigration Purposes in 2009

Among other things, Omar, 38, is accused of marrying her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, in 2009 in order for him to gain entry to the United States. At the time, Elmi was living in London. Steinberg points to Elmi registration at North Dakota State University as a federal education violation, in addition to an immigration violation. Steinberg describes Omar’s crimes as “eight instances of perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, up to eight years of state and federal tax fraud, two years of federal student loan fraud, and even bigamy.”

Since 2002, Omar has been in a romantic relationship with Ahmed Hirsi, who is three years her senior. The couple has three children together. The couple married in their faith in 2002 but did not legally wed. When Omar married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the congresswoman said that she and Hirsi had separated. The couple later reconciled in 2011 and had a third child. Omar did not divorce Elmi until 2017. Omar’s complicated marital history was detailed in a lengthy June 2019 Minneapolis Star-Tribune feature.

Omar Is Being Challenged in 2020 by a Donald Trump-Supporting Iraqi Refugee

The latest story on the allegations against the congresswoman comes as Dalia al-Aqidi, a Donald Trump-supporting Iraqi refugees, announced that she will challenge for Omar’s seat in 2020. Al-Aqidi told the New York Post about her candidacy in January 2020, “[Omar is] spreading hatred, and she is spreading racism throughout not only her district, not only her state, but throughout the whole country, and this is very important. She’s hurting the moderate Muslims; Muslims like myself. She doesn’t represent me as a Muslim.”

While on her official website, Dalia says, “Agents of anger and discord like Rep. Ilhan Omar are tearing at America from within. On the surface, we look the same. We’re both women, refugees, Muslims, but we couldn’t be further apart. She sows seeds of division, defending our enemies. When I became an American citizen, I took an oath to defend the Constitution and defend our country from all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

