Tens of Thousands Pack March for Life 2020 Event with Trump [Crowd Photos]

President Donald Trump attended the 47th annual March for Life rally at the National Mall on Friday, January 24, 2020. This marked the first time that a sitting President addressed the event. Estimates from people who were there ranged from “tens of thousands” to 100,000, according to one journalist who was on site. Here’s a look at crowd photos to give you an idea of how many attended and more details about what happened.

Some Reports Said ‘Tens of Thousands’ Attended, But a Journalist on Site Said the Crowd Was Closer to 100,000

Some sources are reporting that “thousands” attended. Sen. James Lankford referred to the numbers as being in the “tens of thousands” today.

I’m proud to stand this morning with ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ as he stands in front of tens of thousands of students as they march for life. #WhyWeMarch pic.twitter.com/R3daTDurOg — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 24, 2020

News2Share’s Ford Fischer was at the event. He reported that an initial crowd estimate was that about 100,000 were there, with the march extending for several blocks. In fact, so many were there that the cell signal was too overloaded to stream live, he wrote on Facebook.

The biggest March for Life event, in 2013, drew an estimated 650,000 people. The numbers estimated for today vary widely.

The National Park Service no longer provides official crowd estimates. They stopped releasing estimates ever since a dispute about how many attended a Million Man March in 1995. The Park Service was threatened with a lawsuit when they estimated 400,000 showed up to the Million Man March, while organizers believed that one million were there. After that, they stopped publicly releasing estimates.

In the past, photos from the National Mall Cam are sometimes shared. But EarthCam noted: “This camera has been offline since June 15, 2018 due to construction at the mounting location. Please enjoy a clip from our archives!”

Here’s a crowd photo shared by a participant.

Crowd photo at the March for Life. @cnn “we counted 25 people” pic.twitter.com/qrkJn7VvVv — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) January 24, 2020

Trump spoke for about 15 minutes before the march began. Participants marched from the National Mall to the Supreme Court. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife also spoke to the crowd via video. They were in Rome and had visited Pope Francis.

The crowd for the event was massive even three hours after it began.

March for Life crowd – after three hours is still massive pic.twitter.com/jzQNDA8J10 — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 24, 2020

In his speech, Trump told the crowd: “Every child is a precious and sacred gift from God. We must protect, cherish and defend the dignity and the sanctity of every human life.”

Here’s another crowd shot.

LOOK AT THIS CROWD!!! March For LIFE 2020 👶❤️ pic.twitter.com/DDRm9z9nxJ — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) January 24, 2020

According to the March for Life website, the event is a somber anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and participants have marched every year since 1974.

AMAZING: Thousands and thousands of people are standing against abortion at the #MarchForLifepic.twitter.com/iKIkQG1g5U — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 24, 2020

And a photo showing the massive crowd today.

At one point you could see the Attorney General William Barr from a window.

Atrorney General Bob Barr waving to the crowd at the @March_for_Life pic.twitter.com/5EEoQ5v04W — Personhood Alliance (@Personhood4All) January 24, 2020

Trump had lots of words of praise for charity workers and activists. He also at one point asked, “What is going on in Virginia? The governor stated he would execute a baby after birth.”

Here’s another video showing the crowd.

The Massive March for Life 2020 pic.twitter.com/zsyMl1FjQn — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 24, 2020

The Washington Post reported that a spokesman for Gov. Northam has said before that quote was taken out of context and the governor sees the idea of killing infants “disgusting.”

Here’s another crowd photo.

During his speech, Trump said that “unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House.” He added, “They are coming after me because I am fighting for you.”

During Trump’s speech and after, chants of “four more years!” could be heard from the crowd. Trump’s speech also included his campaign songs when he entered the rally and when he left.

Trump has concluded his remarks at the March for Life. (Apologies for the delay; cell signal very weak.) He was met by cheers and chants of "four more years." He entered and exited to his typical campaign songs, and people waved campaign signs in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/LCfuOkH53O — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 24, 2020

The theme for Friday’s event was “Life Empower: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman.”

Some counter-protesters were also present.

March for life has arrived to the Supreme Court and is met by counter protesters/pro-abortion rights crowd @ABC7News #MarchForLife2020 pic.twitter.com/Ci1RTYprhR — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) January 24, 2020

There were also rallies in other parts of the country too.

The @NotreDame contingent is gathering at the rally to begin the @March_for_Life. Students, faculty, staff, alumni, and even our Bishop, Kevin Rhoades, will join the enormous crowd on the National Mall, ready to take part in this joyful witness to the dignity of all human life! pic.twitter.com/TwDLum2oAm — de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture (@ND_EthicsCenter) January 24, 2020

Here are more photos from today.

The March for Life has grown significantly in the last 45 years. In 1974, during the very first rally, an estimated 20,000 attended, compared to 650,000 in 2013. In 1995, the last year that the National Park Service gave an official estimated attendance, 45,000 attended. Between 2003 and 2013, the rally grew significantly. Even in 2016, when a blizzard dropped 24 inches of snow, tens of thousands of people still showed up for the event. Today’s event numbered up to 100,000.